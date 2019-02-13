So "This Is Us" might end after Season 6—and the series finale sounds epic

There is perhaps no show that hit us in the feels as hard or as fast as NBC’s This Is Us. It’s made us cry harder and more regularly than basically any show ever since its 2016 premiere, and we already feel like the Pearson family has been a part of our lives forever. So it’s with heavy hearts that we report an end may be in sight. In a February 7th interview with Deadline, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman revealed that they have a pretty solid story arc that should take the writers to the end of Season 6 (the show is currently in its third season). Aptaker said,

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything. We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

They also said that they believe the show will end on an “elegant” and “satisfying” note. “We’ve had this end in mind for a long time,” Aptaker said. “So we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly.”

While we know no show can go on forever (and that a six-season run is incredibly decent) we’re admittedly already having low key anxiety about saying goodbye to our favorite television family. On the plus side, this means we’ll be saving a lot on tissues come 2022.