US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that the Pentagon was prepared to look at all options when it came to Gaza, a day after President Donald Trump said that he would like the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

"I would just say, on the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," Hegseth said before the start of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon.

"The President is willing to think outside the box, look for new and unique, dynamic ways to solve problems that have felt like they were intractable... We're prepared to look at all options," Hegseth added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)