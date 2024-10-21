US missile deployment to Philippines 'incredibly important' for combat readiness, US general says

Jim Gomez
·4 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. Army’s recent deployment of a midrange missile system to the northern Philippines was “incredibly important” and allowed American and Filipino forces to jointly train for the potential usage of such heavy weaponry in Asian archipelago conditions, a U.S. general said Monday.

The Biden administration has moved to strengthen an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any possible confrontation over Taiwan and other Asian flashpoints. The Philippines has also worked on shoring up its territorial defenses after its disputes with China started to escalate last year in the increasingly volatile South China Sea.

China has vehemently opposed the increased deployment of American combat forces to Asia. But it has been particularly alarmed by the U.S. Army’s deployment in April of the Typhon missile system, a land-based weapon that can fire the Standard Missile-6 and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, to the northern Philippines as part of joint combat exercises in April with Philippine troops.

"What it does collectively, it provides us the opportunity to understand how to employ that capability — the environmental challenges here are very unique to any other place in the region,” U.S. Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General of the Hawaii-based 25th Infantry Division, said when asked how the missile system has helped participants in joint combat training in the Philippines.

"Last year, we also deployed long-range fires capabilities with HIMARS and we were able to move those around with fixed-wing aircraft around the archipelago environment,” Evans told The Associated Press in an interview in Manila, referring to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the truck-mounted launchers, which fire GPS-guided missiles capable of hitting distant targets.

"Those are just incredibly important operations because you get to work in the environment, but most importantly, you’re working alongside our partners here in the Philippines to understand how those will be integrated into their operations,” Evans said without elaborating.

The Typhon missile system was supposed to be flown out of the Philippines last month, but three Philippine security officials told the AP recently that the longtime treaty allies had agreed to keep the missile system in the northern Philippines indefinitely to boost deterrence despite China’s expressions of alarm.

The Philippine officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the sensitive U.S. missile deployment publicly.

Evans flew to Manila to start talks with Philippine army counterparts on holding annual military exercises by the allied forces in the Southeast Asian country next year, particularly the Salaknib drills, which aim to boost the combat-readiness of thousands of American and Filipino troops in increasingly realistic settings.

"Conceptually, it is scheduled to be a larger, more complex exercise,” Evans said adding that there could be joint training maneuvers from the jungles in the northern Philippines to former U.S. military bases in the region.

“We’re also planning on bringing new equipment to train alongside our Filipino army teammates that last year we did not have,” he said without providing details.

“Our job is to get 1% better each day alongside our Filipino army teammates in terms of readiness,” he said. “Those relationships that are built, the readiness that is developed, should remove any doubt about the importance of our alliances and the work we do here with the Philippine army.”

Evans and other U.S. Army officials attended a ceremony Sunday marking the anniversary of a historic moment in U.S.-Philippine relations when U.S. Gen. Douglas Macarthur fulfilled his promise to return to the Philippines in October 1944 by wading ashore into the coast of central Leyte province to help lead the liberation of the country from Japanese occupation forces.

On Monday, Evans and his men laid a wreath in an austere ceremony at the American Cemetery in metropolitan Manila, the largest such U.S. World War II cemetery and memorial in the world.

The Leyte Gulf ceremony reflected the long history that had bonded American and Filipino forces in war and peace, he said.

"That trust was built over eight decades,” Evans said.

___

Associated Press reporter Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

    The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • ‘This Is Conflation!’: Tapper Shuts Down Mike Johnson’s Latest Spin on Trump’s Remarks

    CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from

  • Fox News Host Debunks Donald Trump's Outrageous Claims About Haitian Migrants

    The unexpected interrogation by Howard Kurtz prompted a snappy response from the former president.

  • Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video

    The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • America might be heading to a future of Donald Trump the dictator | Opinion

    Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Michael Cohen Sounds The Alarm On Concerning Changes In Trump's Behavior

    The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.

  • Migrant Who Stood Up to Trump at Rally Vows to Keep Up Fight

    Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar

  • Opinion - Misinterpret Iran’s signals of restraint at your peril

    Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel in October were not as ineffective as initially reported, and instead, were a deliberate strategy of restraint aimed at avoiding civilian casualties and preventing further escalation.

  • Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

    FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.

  • Israel Hones Plans to Attack Iran After Attempt on Netanyahu

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after a Hezbollah drone penetrated Israel’s air defenses and exploded next to the private home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he held a series of meetings with top security aides to discuss the next attack on Iran.Most Read from BloombergA Broken Oil Pipeline Plunges South Sudan’s Capital Into ChaosDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesCities Look to AI to Flag Residents’ Trash and Recycling MistakesOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood

  • Ukraine strikes key Russian explosives manufacturer

    Russian air defence units downed 110 Ukrainian drones over the country, Russia's defence ministry said, including one over the Moscow region, 43 over the border region of Kursk, and 27 over southwestern Lipetsk region. The Russian SHOT Telegram channel reported that drones attempted to strike the Ya.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Is ‘Getting Creamed’ in Fundraising

    Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Friday, and opened up about the Republicans' fundraising efforts in a final push to turn the Supreme Court red.The senator begged for donations from his voting pool, following up with a couple of posts on X to drive home the point.“The United States Senate needs to have enough Republicans to help this president enact his agenda. I don‘t want 51, I want more,” Graham told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrats‘ current 51-seat majority.Read m

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Says 1 Aspect Of Ukraine War Is 'Worrying' Kremlin

    It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.

  • ‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

    Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the

  • Russia Is Not At All Happy Moldova Has Voted To Join The EU After Supposedly 'Unfree' Election

    The Kremlin has also furiously hit out at all accusations of Russian interference.

  • Israel's wars are expensive. Paying the bill could force tough choices

    On top of the grievous toll in human life and misery, Israel's war against the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups has been expensive, and the painfully high financial costs are raising concerns about the long-term effect of the fighting on the country's economy.