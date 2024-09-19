'Give us the money to do it': Fund for Nebraska problem gamblers lagging behind

Reuters

Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday asked a London tribunal to throw out a mass lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of abusing its dominance in the online search market. The lawsuit – valued at up to 7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) – is the latest case focusing on the business practices of Google, which is currently facing a major antitrust trial in the United States over its online advertising business. It is also one of several multibillion-pound cases to have been filed at Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal in recent years, including a similar case against Google for allegedly abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.