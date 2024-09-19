'Give us the money to do it': Fund for Nebraska problem gamblers lagging behind
According to Geier, expenditures outweigh the revenue coming in for Nebraska's Problem Gambling Assistance fund.
MONTREAL — Low entry-level pay in the tentative deal between Air Canada and its pilots could be a stumbling block ahead of a union vote on the agreement, some aviators and experts say.
LOYALIST TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO, CANADA — The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse recklessly cut corners and ignored known electrical problems on the vessel, the Justice Department alleged Wednesday in a lawsuit seeking to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city’s port.
(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt trucker Yellow Corp. and its hedge fund owners lost a key court ruling over $6.5 billion in debt that pension funds claim the defunct company owes them, likely wiping out most recovery for shareholders.
TORONTO — As Wealthsimple marks a decade in operation, the financial platform is disclosing for the first time that it's profitable as its revenue and assets jump.
(Bloomberg) -- Electric cars could reach a market share of as much as 24% in Europe next year as carmakers start to release cheaper models to turn around the slump in EV demand, according to the Transport & Environment lobby group.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's commerce minister said on Wednesday that Beijing will continue to negotiate "until the last minute" on the European Union's electric vehicle probe, with the investigation undermining confidence of Chinese companies investing in Europe. Wang Wentao was speaking in Brussels at a China-Europe Electric Vehicles event where around 30 top executives of Chinese and European electric vehicle industries met to discuss views on the EU's anti-subsidy case against China's EVs.
A work psychology guru says Amazon's RTO mandate goes against the evidence and won't improve productivity.
Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday asked a London tribunal to throw out a mass lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of abusing its dominance in the online search market. The lawsuit – valued at up to 7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) – is the latest case focusing on the business practices of Google, which is currently facing a major antitrust trial in the United States over its online advertising business. It is also one of several multibillion-pound cases to have been filed at Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal in recent years, including a similar case against Google for allegedly abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.
Google on Tuesday said it would halt plans to develop a major $200 million data center in Chile to address environmental concerns, a decision reflecting growing worries about the impact of power-thirsty projects around the world. The U.S. technology company first obtained permits in 2020 to construct the vast project in Chile’s capital, Santiago, as demand for the server farms skyrocketed across the globe, fueled by a surge in cloud-based technologies and a craze for generative AI. “A new process will start from scratch,” Google said in its statement.
This is the second story on the legacy of the prospecting industry in Quebec, and the province's move to regulate exploration and reform its Mining Act.Cree officials are welcoming changes to the way mining exploration happens in Quebec. Eleven per cent of the province, much of it in northern Quebec Cree territory and Nunavik, is currently under an active claim, according to provincial officials. According to media reports, in 2022, there were 400 mining exploration projects within Eeyou Istchee
Meituan, China's largest on-demand local services provider, said its 7.45 million delivery workers drew 80 billion yuan (US$11.3 billion) in total income from the platform last year, company co-founder and chief executive Wang Xing said in an internal letter on Tuesday. About 4.5 million of those delivery workers are also covered with insurance for occupational injury, a nationwide pilot programme that was initiated in 2022 for people in gig-economy jobs, according to the letter. The internal an
As the S&P 500 extends its winning streak and investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, the U.S. stock market is showing signs of cautious optimism. Amid this environment, identifying undervalued stocks can offer compelling opportunities for those looking to capitalize on potential growth and stability.
Social Security benefits, pensions, paychecks from post-retirement gigs, withdrawals from retirement accounts, annuities, CDs and bonds: they can all be a part of retirement income, which if you're...
Production at U.S. factories surged in August amid a rebound in motor vehicle output, but data for the prior month was revised lower, suggesting that manufacturing continued to tread water. Factory output increased 0.9% last month after a downwardly revised 0.7% drop in July, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory output would rise 0.3% after a previously reported 0.3% decline in July.
We recently compiled a list of Cantor Fitzgerald’s Top Internet Stocks: Best Stocks To Buy According To $13.2 Billion Firm. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stands against Cantor Fitzgerald’s other top Internet stocks. The rise of the internet and its ubiquity in our daily lives is […]
For most folks, the biggest decision around Social Security is when to start claiming those benefits. Take them at the earliest possible age of 62 or wait it out for a bigger monthly check? There's no...
BCE(TSX:BCE) is navigating a dynamic environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include a robust $1.1 billion in free cash flow for Q2 and significant subscriber growth, juxtaposed against a 1% decline in total revenue and elevated churn rates. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into BCE's financial health, operational inefficiencies, strategic growth initiatives, and external threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the company's current...
The German government should hold onto its Commerzbank share and reflect calmly on the situation, the German lender's finance chief said on Tuesday. UniCredit bought last week a 9% stake in one of Germany's largest banks but Berlin still owns a 12% stake in the lender. "We have all been very surprised by the process," CFO Bettina Orlopp told journalists at a startup summit in Berlin.
LONDON (AP) — Qualcomm lost its legal fight on Wednesday to get a European Union antitrust penalty thrown out after a top court largely rebuffed the technology company's arguments in the case involving cellphone chipsets.