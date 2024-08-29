US national security adviser meets top Chinese military official in Beijing

On the last day of his high-level visit to China, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday held a rare meeting with top Chinese military official Zhang Youxia underscoring efforts to increase military communications between the two rival powers. Sullivan’s three-day visit included a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and concluded with an agreement on an upcoming phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Thursday with a top Chinese military official as the two countries strengthen communication in an effort to prevent differences over the South China Sea and Taiwan from spiraling into conflict.

The meeting came one day after the White House said that both countries would plan for a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

The meeting Thursday was with Gen. Zhang Youxia, one of two vice chairs of the Central Military Commission, an organization that Xi personally heads. It was a rare meeting with a U.S. official that came at a time when both sides are eager to keep relations on an even keel ahead of a change in the U.S. presidency in January.

(AP)



