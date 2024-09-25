US Needs to Get Out of Ukraine War, Trumps Says

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said the United States needs to get out of the war in Ukraine, blaming his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for getting the US into the conflict.

“Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can’t get us out. They can’t get us out,” Trump said to the crowd during a rally in Savannah, Georgia.

“We’re stuck in that war, unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated, I’ll get out. We gotta get out,” Trump told the crowd. “Biden says ‘We will not leave until we win.’ What happens if they win?”

Referring to Russia, Trump said: “It’s what they do, they fight wars. Somebody told me the other day, they beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon. That’s what they do, they fight, it’s not pleasant. We’ve given [Ukraine] close to $300 billion and … Europe has given them a small fraction of that number.”

The US has given billions of dollars worth of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Credit: Trump Campaign via Storyful

Video Transcript

I will settle the war in Ukraine and I will end the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent something that nobody else will be able to do.

I will prevent World War Three.

And you are very close to World War Three.

Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine and now they can't get us out.

They can't get us out.

I watched him.

We will, we, we will.

He's been saying that for three years, every time Zelinsky comes to the United States, he walks away with $100 billion.

I think he's the greatest salesman on earth.

But we're stuck in that war unless I'm president, I'll get it done.

I'll get it negotiated.

I'll get out.

We got to get out.

Biden says we will not leave until we win.

What happens if they win?

That's what they do is they fight wars.

As somebody told me the other day, they beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon.

That's what they do.

They fight and it's not pleasant, but, you know, we've given them close to $300 billion and you know what Europe has given them, which is approximately our size.

When you add up the countries together, their economy, it's very close to our size.

Uh They've given them like a small fraction of that number.

Just a small, very small fraction and we have an ocean separating.

It's much more important for now.

Why aren't they?

You know, why they are?

Because Biden has never even asked him.

I guarantee you.

Do you think Biden lies awake at night?

Thinking, how are we gonna get Europe to pay?

No, he goes to sleep.