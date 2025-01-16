US official overseeing DOJ's fraud, appeals sections to exit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top official at the U.S. Justice Department and longtime prosecutor focused on rooting out white-collar crime will resign on Monday, the latest in a slew of exits at the DOJ ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Lisa Miller, deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ's Fraud and Appellate sections, told Reuters that Friday will be her last day at the Department. She started at Main Justice in 2014 as a trial attorney targeting healthcare fraud.

Miller declined to comment on her next steps.

While at the DOJ, Miller became the first woman to lead the DOJ's market integrity unit at a time the team was moving to use data more creatively to spot marketplace misconduct.

Those efforts led to cases against traders who spoofed commodities markets, corporate executives who used corporate trading plans to illegally trade on nonpublic information and to the indictment of a high-profile short seller over allegations of market manipulation.

In her latest role, Miller helped draft new policies to claw back compensation from executives involved in misconduct and to create a new DOJ whistleblower program.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Mark Porter)