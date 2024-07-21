US official says Biden's meeting with Netanyahu remains on track, despite withdrawal from race

Aamer Madhani And Josef Federman
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, a person familiar with Biden's schedule said Sunday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the exact timing of the meeting has not been established because Biden is recovering from COVID-19.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver an address to Congress on Wednesday. He is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now seeking the Democratic Party's nomination.

An official in Netanyahu's office confirmed that the Israeli leader was set to travel to Washington, as scheduled, on Monday. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

Netanyahu is leaving behind a brutal war to make the politically precarious speech at a time of great uncertainty highlighted by Biden’s decision Sunday not to seek re-election.

With efforts to bring about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, rising concerns about the war spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and the dizzying U.S. presidential campaign, Netanyahu’s speech has the potential to cause disarray on both sides of the ocean.

The risks only increased with Biden’s departure from the presidential race, especially since the choice of the next Democratic nominee — and the potential next American leader Netanyahu will have to rely on — is still up in the air.

Aamer Madhani And Josef Federman, The Associated Press

