US envoy summoned by Brazil over deportations as talks aim to hash out terms

Brazilian migrants deported from the U.S. under President Trump's administration, board a Brazilian Air Force flight, in Manaus

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's foreign ministry said it summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Monday to discuss the deportation of Brazilian migrants, part of a push to seek mutually acceptable terms for the controversial repatriations.

The summons comes a day after a major flare up over migrant repatriations from the U.S. to Colombia.

Gabriel Escobar, currently the highest-ranking U.S. envoy in Brasilia, met officials from Brazil's foreign ministry on Monday, as the United States ramps up deportations under President Donald Trump, including on military flights transporting shackled migrants.

On Saturday, Brazil's government said it would seek explanations from U.S. authorities over what it called "degrading treatment" of Brazilians on a deportation flight last Friday.

Brazilian deportees arrived in Brazil in handcuffs. They described to local media mistreatment during the flight, including physical abuse and refusals to allow bathroom breaks.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Brazil's federal police, the flight was the second this year from the United States carrying undocumented migrants returned to Brazil and the first since Trump's took office last week.

A Brazilian diplomatic source told Reuters that the South American country's government called for the diplomatic meeting to address issues related to the flight, adding that it intends to pursue talks with the Trump's Administration to avoid further problems.

Friday's flight carried 88 Brazilians as well as 16 U.S. security agents, and was originally scheduled to arrive in the city of Belo Horizonte in southeastern Minas Gerais state.

But it made an unscheduled stop in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, due to technical problems, where Brazilian officials ordered the removal of the handcuffs, according to the government. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also designated a Brazilian Air Force plane to complete the migrants' journey.

On Sunday, Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro pulled back from the brink of a trade war after the White House said the South American nation agreed to accept military aircraft transporting deported migrants.

The Brazilian diplomatic source added that the Brazilian government does not intend to reject the arrivals of the U.S. deportation flights.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Additional reporting and writing by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Michael Perry)

