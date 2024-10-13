Netanyahu tells UN to get peacekeepers out of Lebanon 'danger zone' immediately

Sami Quadri
·3 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the United Nations to evacuate peacekeepers from “danger zones” in Lebanon immediately.

Mr Netanyahu said the Israeli military had asked the United Nations (UN) to evacuate the soldiers repeatedly, adding that their presence in the area made them hostages of Hezbollah.

A series of strikes have hit peacekeeping positions and personnel in recent days, most of them blamed by the UN’s UNIFIL peacekeeping force on Israeli forces, drawing condemnation from the UN and several foreign nations. A total of five peacekeepers have been wounded.

In a direct appeal to the UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Mr Netanyahu added: "The simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone.

"Mr secretary general, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah denies Israel's accusation that it treats the peacekeepers as hostages and says Israel wants them to leave so they cannot serve as a check on the Israeli cross-border campaign.

In response Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Netanyahu that attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are unacceptable, her office said on Sunday afternoon.

"Prime Minister Meloni reiterated the unacceptability of UNIFIL being attacked by Israeli armed forces," the Italian government said in a statement.

Italy is a significant contributor to the UN mission known as UNIFIL.

In a phone conversation with Mr Netanyahu, Ms Meloni also called for the "full implementation" of the UN's Security Council Resolution 1701 on Lebanon and stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation of conflict in the region, her office said.

US officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its potential response to Iran's attack this month to military and energy infrastructure, according to reports.

The Middle East remains on high alert for further escalation as the conflict intensifies between Israel and Iran-backed groups Hezbollah and Hamas.

Tehran, a major oil producer, has threatened Israel with severe consequences if the Islamic Republic is attacked.

Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile barrage on October 1, which was launched in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the killings of a string of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, the NBC report said, citing unnamed US officials and adding that Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act.

US and Israeli officials said a response could come during the current Yom Kippur holiday, according to the report. Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the report.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants erupted a year ago when Hezbollah began launching rockets at northern Israel at the start of the Gaza war, and has sharply escalated in recent weeks.Israel's military said it continues to operate in southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

"Over the past day, the IAF (air force) has struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites," it said.

Israel also said five launches that crossed from Lebanon were intercepted by the air force.

The Israeli military added in a statement on Sunday that one of its reservists and an officer were severely injured in two separate incidents during combat in southern Lebanon, with additional soldiers suffering light to moderate injuries.

The Israeli military also said that it captured a Hezbollah militant in southern Lebanon after discovering an underground tunnel leading to a hideout, where they found an area with weapons and supplies for extended use.

Hezbollah announced a rocket strike on the Tirat HaCarmel transport base in southern Haifa, in a statement on Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • Boxing schedule and results 2024

    Schedule and results for the biggest boxing fights in 2024.

  • Irwin 10th as Bridewell and Ryde battle for title

    Glenn Irwin is 10th in race two on the final British Superbikes round as Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde continue their exciting title battle.

  • UK remains distant from any Israeli plan to attack Iran

    Ministers are unclear on what action Israel is preparing to take, which shows how far the UK is from endorsing it

  • Iran warns US that it will retaliate against any future Israel strike

    Iran has&nbsp;informed the United States&nbsp;that it will retaliate against any new attack by Israel, a source in Tehran told CNN. Iran’s government has&nbsp;also been&nbsp;engaging&nbsp;in urgent diplomatic efforts&nbsp;with countries in the&nbsp;Middle East&nbsp;to gauge whether it can reduce the&nbsp;scale of Israel’s&nbsp;response to its missile attack&nbsp;earlier this month and —&nbsp;if that fails&nbsp;—&nbsp;help protect the capital,&nbsp;sources say.

  • US officials believe Israel will target military and energy sites in Iran, NBC reports

    BEIRUT/CAIRO (Reuters) -U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its potential response to Iran's attack this month to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday. Tehran, a major oil producer, has threatened Israel with severe consequences if the Islamic Republic is attacked. Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile barrage on Oct. 1, which was launched in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the killings of a string of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

  • Middle East latest: Iran indirectly threatens US forces against operating in Israel

    Iran on Sunday warned the U.S. to keep its military forces out of Israel.

  • 3 Costco Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

    Costco has troves of loyal fans for a reason. The massive warehouse store offers a wide variety of goods at some of the best prices you can find. While there's no shortage of good deals to be had at...

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Laura Ingraham Roasted For Asking Harrison Butker This Question About Donald Trump

    The Fox News host recently interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who has hit the campaign trail to support Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in his reelection bid.

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Gov. Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ After Rally Insults

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is suffering from “cognitive decline” and can’t seem to remember who he’s running against.Trump campaigned on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he called Polis a “coward” and a “fraud,” and said immigrants from Venezuela have “invaded and conquered” the city after a video of six armed men inside an Aurora apartment complex went viral in August.A 25-year-old man was later shot and killed, and social media users claimed t

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign, following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed…

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died Af

  • As Hezbollah and Israel battle on the border, Lebanon's army watches from the sidelines

    BEIRUT (AP) — Since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon, Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have clashed along the border while the Lebanese army has largely stood on the sidelines.

  • Chris Christie Unnerved by Donald Trump’s ‘Significant’ Mental Decline

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.