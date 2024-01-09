Car Spins Out After Striking Snowplow in Cleveland

Footage released by the Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland shows what the department described as the first snowplow strike of the year in Ohio.

“One of our drivers pulled over for less than a minute before this took place,” the department said on Facebook, reminding motorists to pay full attention to the road when driving.

In the footage, a car can be seen hitting the snowplow and spinning off the highway. Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland via Storyful