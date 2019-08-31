US Open 2019: See, Gigi Hadid, Tom Hiddleston, and More Celebrities Cheering on Tennis Pros

According to Maria Sharapova, many tennis pros say there's nothing better than a night match at the US Open. It also seems that many non-tennis playing celebrities would agree as well. Just ask Tom Hiddleston, who materialized in the bleachers at the Queens stadium to watch some of this year's seasoned professionals—like Sharapova and Serena Williams—go toe to toe on the court. Even Gigi Hadid found one of the matches Williams played to be a nail-biter. All eyes will be on some members of the next generation, like Coco Gauff and defending champion Naomi Osaka, as they join the 2019 Grand Slam tournament in New York City. Just last year the US Open bleachers were less of a tennis tournament and more of a love fest for celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and this year, one can only hope to get a glimpse at the affection between whatever couple du jour decides to settle in on the sidelines during a match. Here, a look at those celebrities and more who have attended the US Open so far.

Originally Appeared on W

