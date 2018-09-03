US Open Celebrities: See Oprah, Kendall Jenner, and More Stars Who Couldn't Control Their Enthusiasm (Or Facial Expressions) While Watching Tennis

Every year, many of the biggest names in music, fashion and Hollywood head to the Flushing, Queens in New York to watch the best tennis players in the world compete against each other at the US Open. With stakes that high, it's no wonder even the most calm and collected A-listers lose their cool while watching the matches. Here, a look at everyone from Kim Kardashian to Oprah who just couldn't control themselves while watching tennis at the US Open through the years.