No survivors expected after passenger jet collides with army helicopter while landing in Washington

A plane and an army helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan National Airport in the US capital, halting all flights and launching a major rescue operation in the Potomac River.

    A jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight: “PAT-25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” The controller makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT-25 pass behind the CRJ.”

    An American Airlines flight with 64 people on board collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers aboard on Wednesday night

    An American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while coming in for a landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington and multiple people were killed.

    The aircraft collided with a military helicopter that was on a training flight as it approached the runway.

    Questions remain over the mid-air collision between a jet, which was carrying 64 passengers, and a military helicopter, which was carrying three soldiers

  • US figure skaters were on board plane that crashed into Potomac River

    U.S. Figure Skating said on Thursday that several skaters were on an American Airlines regional passenger plane that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday. The plane, with 64 passengers and crew, was en route to Washington, D.C., from Witchita, Kansas, when it was involved in a mid-air collision with a U.S. Army helicopter. U.S. Figure Skating, the governing body for figure skating in the United States, said athletes, coaches and family members were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

    The crash involving a regional aircraft and a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday marks the first major commercial crash in the United States since 2009. The last crash took place on Feb. 12, 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed during landing near Buffalo Niagara International Airport, killing all 49 people onboard. There have been other deadly incidents in the U.S., such as the Asiana runway crash at San Francisco International Airport in 2013.

    STORY: Multiple deaths have been reported after a passenger jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air and crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday night near Reagan Washington National Airport.Police said several agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the river.The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded.:: Flightradar24.comThe Federal Aviation Authority said PSA Airlines was operating a regional flight for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas.American Airlines said 60 passengers and four crew were on the plane.A U.S. official said three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.There were no confirmed reports of survivors, and CBS News said at least 18 bodies had been pulled from the water. Officials said they were still in "rescue mode". Reuters White House reporter Trevor Hunnicutt was at the airport: "As I'm here I'm seeing relatives trickle in, little by little, through the night, with no answers, about their relatives. They are just looking for information, and for the most part they are not finding it here at the area where they are all being staged, with other friends and family members who are looking for their loved ones". In a post on social media, U.S. President Donald Trump asked why the crash wasn't averted. He called it a "bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented". New defense secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was launching an immediate inquiry into the circumstances of the crash.

    An American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

