No survivors expected after passenger jet collides with army helicopter while landing in Washington

Throughout President Trump’s election campaign and even in the days following leading up to Inauguration Day, the commander in chief was pushing a heavy tariff agenda, with great emphasis on China and Mexico. Since Trump was sworn in his perspective on the legislation has shifted and now his eyes are set on placing tariffs on Canadian imports. Why the change in focus? We get into it. On this week’s episode of Capitol Gains, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul breaks down why President Trump is so set on placing tariffs on Canada. Werschkul attributes the change to three possible things: fentanyl, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and his relationship with Justin Trudeau. Trump has pledged to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico with hopes of keeping drugs, specifically fentanyl, out of the United States. Wershkul says the data for implementing this against Canada doesn’t add up, as “apprehensions of the northern border are by some measures one-sixtieth of what you get from the southern border.” Regarding the USMCA, President Trump is in the process of reviewing the agreement and it is possible he will want to renegotiate the deal. Justin Trudeau is thrown into the mix due to a more personal nature with President Trump. “[Trump] clearly does not like Justin Trudeau. He revels in the fact that he kind of helped to push Justin Trudeau from power,” Werschkul says. “With Trump when he talks about [Chinese President] Xi, he talks about how much he likes Xi and how much he respects Xi. When he talks about Canada, as he did at the World Economic Forum, he talks about how difficult they are.” To learn more, listen to the full episode of Capitol Gains here. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Capitol Gains. Capitol Gains is Yahoo Finance’s unique look at how US government policy will impact your bottom line long after the Presidential election polls have closed. This post was written by Lauren Pokedoff.