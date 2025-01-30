American Airlines jet collides with army helicopter while landing in Washington, death toll unknown

An American Airlines aeroplane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members has collided with an army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties, but all take-offs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.

“It’s a highly complex operation,” said DC fire chief John Donnelly. "The conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders.”

The army helicopter was on a training flight at the time, carrying a crew of three soldiers, according to officials.

Several US figure skaters were on board the American Airlines flight, returning from a training camp, according to authorities. Two Russian figure skaters and coaches were also among the passengers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would be deploying all available resources from the US Coast Guard for search and rescue efforts.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and stand ready to support local responders,” Noem said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed on this terrible accident" and, referring to the passengers, added, “May God bless their souls.”

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said: "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. Not good."

Vice President JD Vance encouraged followers on the social media platform X to “say a prayer for everyone involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the mid-air crash occurred around 9 pm local time (3 am CET) when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita in Kansas collided with a military helicopter on a training flight while on approach to an airport runway.

The crash occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just some five kilometres south of the White House and the Capitol.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Centre shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield.”

The incident recalled the crash of an Air Florida flight that plummeted into the Potomac on 13 January 1982, killing 78 people. That crash was attributed to bad weather.