US pastor released from Chinese prison after nearly 2 decades
David Lin, a pastor from California, was freed from a Chinese prison after nearly 20 years, the State Department announced on Sunday. His release marks the resolution of a long-standing case that sparked international outcry, with U.S. officials and human rights groups consistently calling his detention unjust.
About Lin and his case: Lin, now 68, was involved in China’s underground house church movement, which was often targeted by Chinese authorities. He was detained in 2006 while building an unapproved Christian training center. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment on fraud charges, which he always denied. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom noted that those in China who “participate in and lead house churches often face intimidation, harassment, arrest and harsh sentences.” Lin’s detention was frequently cited alongside other Americans wrongfully imprisoned in China, including New York businessman Kai Li and Texas businessman Mark Swidan.
How he was freed: Lin’s release came after years of diplomatic efforts, with President Joe Biden personally addressing the case during meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While China has remained silent on the release, Lin’s daughter expressed relief, texting, “Praise God! We got the call late last night!!! Dad is free and over Alaska now.” Groups Dui Hua Foundation and the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, which both advocated for his release, applauded the news while urging continued efforts to free others.
