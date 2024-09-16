US pastor released from Chinese prison after nearly 2 decades

About Lin and his case: Lin, now 68, was involved in China’s underground house church movement, which was often targeted by Chinese authorities. He was detained in 2006 while building an unapproved Christian training center. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment on fraud charges, which he always denied. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom noted that those in China who “participate in and lead house churches often face intimidation, harassment, arrest and harsh sentences.” Lin’s detention was frequently cited alongside other Americans wrongfully imprisoned in China, including New York businessman Kai Li and Texas businessman Mark Swidan.