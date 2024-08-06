7 US personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base, officials say

Seven U.S. personnel were injured following a suspected rocket attack Monday against U.S. and Coalition forces at Al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq, U.S. officials said.

Five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors were injured in the attack, according to a defense official. All are in stable condition, officials said Tuesday.

Five of the injured personnel are receiving care at the air base and two have been evacuated for further care, the defense official said.

Post-strike assessments are still ongoing, according to the defense official.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Monday that two rockets were launched at the base.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed Monday on the attack, according to a White House readout of a Situation Room meeting on Monday amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

