The ways sperm whales communicate with each other may be more "complex" than scientists previously believed, with new research drawing similarities between the whale species' language and human phonetics. In a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications, researchers examined a group of sperm whales in the waters surrounding the Caribbean island of Dominica, analyzing their whale calls. Sperm whales -- which have the largest brains of any animal species on Earth -- can combine and modulate different clicks and rhythms to create complex calls, similar to human language, according to the study, which notes the sequences of clicks sperm whales project are called codas.