US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, including air-to-air missiles

US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Medal of Valor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 3, 2025.

Washington is planning an $8 billion arms sale to Israel, US officials said on Saturday. The package includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters, and needs approval from Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, two U.S. officials said, with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands.

The deal would need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to the sources.

One source familiar with the package said Biden had been clear that Israel had a right to defend its citizens “consistent with international law and international humanitarian law,” and that the U.S. would continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the munitions deliveries could be furnished through current U.S. stock, while the majority would take up to several years to deliver, the source said.

The package includes AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles to defend against drones and other airborne threats, 155mm artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles and $6.75 billion in other bombs and guidance systems, one of the U.S. officials said.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Suicide rate in Israeli army hits 13-year high amid ongoing war

Israel intercepts missile, drone launched from Yemen, army says

Gaza truce and hostage talks resume between Israel and Hamas in Qatar