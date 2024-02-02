'For us to play them this soon, it’s going to be competitive'

The University of Maryland men’s basketball team is looking to continue its ascent up the Big Ten standings. The Terps have won four of their past six games and have another big test this weekend at Michigan State. The Terrapins are coming off arguably their best win of the season, that 73-51 route over Nebraska last Saturday. The 22-point win was the Terps’ largest margin of victory against a conference team at home in almost eight years. Baltimore’s Julian Reese had 15 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds - his tenth double-double of the season. The defense got it done once again. The Terps lead the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 63.4 points per game.. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/college-sports/terps/terps-get-seasons-first-repeat-test