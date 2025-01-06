US president-elect Donald Trump's victory certified by defeated rival Kamala Harris
US president-elect Donald Trump has had his victory certified by his defeated rival, Kamala Harris.
Four years after the Jan. 6 riot, Kamala Harris oversaw a peaceful ceremony declaring Donald Trump and JD Vance the winners of the 2024 election.
Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without challenge, in stark contrast to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence as his mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. Vice President Kamala Harris, presiding over proceedings as the role of her office, read the tally, including of her own defeat. The chamber broke into applause, first Republicans for Trump's 312 electoral votes, then Democrats for Harris' 226.
Pope Francis, 88, still has some tricks up his sleeve. The pontiff has appointed a sharp critic of Donald Trump to be the next archbishop of the nation’s capital—just in time for the president-elect’s return to office. That cardinal, Robert McElroy, has been a vocal defender of migrants and was publicly critical of Trump during his first term. He famously urged parishioners in 2017 to be disruptors of Trump’s anti-migrant agenda.
Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau resigned because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada and says many Canadians would love being the 51st state.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to step down and prorogue parliament has killed a series of changes his government proposed to capital gains.
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac
Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.
China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...
The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.
Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.
House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future U.S. trade policies. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Trump aides were exploring a narrower approach to tariffs, focused on certain critical sectors.
The Ukrainian president said Aleksandr Lukashenko rung him on the "second or third day" after Putin's invasion.
Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, said there won’t be any “backbiting” or “drama” tolerated in the next administration. “I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair and is a veteran political consultant, said in an interview with Axios. “My team…
Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.
In 2025, Matt Gaetz's comeback as Governor of Florida is short-lived as a tsunami destroys Miami, Elon Musk crashes and burns as Speaker of the House of Horrors, and the battle for Greenland leads to the end of the NATO Alliance and the rise of the United States of Trump.