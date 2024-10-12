US President Joe Biden tells Israel to stop firing at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

US President Joe Biden has demanded Israel halt attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon after two incidents in 48 hours left four people injured.

On Friday, Israeli troops shot and wounded two Sri Lankan soldiers at a UN base in Naqoura. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted responsibility, claiming they had identified a threat.

Just a day earlier, two Indonesian peacekeepers were hurt when an Israeli tank fired towards their observation tower.

France, Italy and Spain have slammed Israel's actions as "unjustifiable". Sri Lanka's foreign ministry "strongly condemns" the attack on its troops.

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the BBC there's evidence of direct fire on UN positions. He cited damage to a tower and cameras at one site.

Meanwhile, violence continues to escalate along the Israel-Lebanon border. A barrage of 100 rockets was fired from Lebanon into Israel in just 30 minutes on Friday. Two Lebanese drones crossed into Israel, with one shot down.

An Israeli raid on Sidon killed three, including a toddler, while two Lebanese soldiers died in an attack on an army post. Israeli airstrikes on Beirut left 22 civilians dead and 117 injured.

Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon last month in response to Hezbollah rocket fire. The conflict has been simmering since Hamas attacked Israel in October.

The UN has called the attacks on its peacekeepers a "serious development". Lebanese PM Najib Mikati branded Friday'sincident "a crime against the international community".