US quietly transfers hundreds of 2,000lb bombs to Israel despite Rafah invasion concerns

Smoke rises from Gaza after an air strike - AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

The US this week quietly authorised the transfer of hundreds of 2,000lb bombs to Israel, despite growing concerns over a planned offensive on Rafah and a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The new packages, worth billions of dollars, will include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000lb bombs and 500 MK82 500lb ones, according to reports by the Washington Post and Reuters.

The 2,000lb bombs are very rarely used by Western militaries anymore due to the scale of civilian casualties they can cause, but several investigations have shown Israel uses them extensively in Gaza.

The bombs have been linked to mass-casualty events, such as the Oct 31 bombing of Jabalia refugee camp that killed more than100 people.

In a separate package last week, the US State Department also authorised the transfer of 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines worth roughly $2.5 billion (£1.98 billion), US officials told the Washington Post.

Aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah - HATEM ALI/AP

The fresh arms transfers came despite the relationship between the Joe Biden and Netanyahu administrations being at a low ebb over Israel’s conduct in the war on Gaza.

The reports of the arms packages followed Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant visiting Washington this week to listen to the US proposals for a middle ground on the Rafah offensive that may limit Palestinian bloodshed.

Just days before the meeting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accused the US of torpedoing efforts to release the hostages by allowing a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire to pass.

“In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Mr Gallant in public remarks before their meeting at the Pentagon. “We need immediate increases in assistance to avert famine.”

The authorisations for the new weapons deals, the Post reported, have not been publicly disclosed. Some Democrats have been calling on Mr Biden to condition military aid to Israel until there is a visible commitment to minimise civilian casualties during the planned offensive on Rafah.

In the run-up to the US presidential election,Mr Biden on Friday acknowledged the “pain being felt” by Arab Americans over the US support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.