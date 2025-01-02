US rapper Ice Spice faces fan backlash over ‘disrespectful’ five-minute appearance at Brisbane gig

US rapper Ice Spice played for just five minutes after turning up late to the Wildlands festival at the RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane on New Year’s Eve. She is currently in Australia playing several gigs.

US rapper Ice Spice played for just five minutes after turning up late to the Wildlands festival at the RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane on New Year’s Eve. She is currently in Australia playing several gigs. Photograph: Christopher Victorio/Rex/Shutterstock

US rapper Ice Spice, who appeared 25 minutes late to a 30-minute New Year’s Eve set in Brisbane, has been criticised for “disrespecting” Australian music fans.

Ice Spice is one of three headline acts and more than 35 artists for the travelling Wildlands festival who performed at the RNA showgrounds in the heart of the Queensland capital on 31 December, with punters paying up to $242 for the occasion.

She was slated to begin her half-an-hour show from 10.30pm with British drum’n’bass duo and fellow headliners Chase & Status to ring in the new year from the same stage with a one-hour show starting at 11.30pm.

Gold Coast-based music podcaster and journalist Brenton Larney was in the crowd for the six-minute show.

“At 11.01pm – they gave her an extra minute … – they cut the mic and you heard the collective sigh from the crowd,” he says. “They’d been waiting for a while and they get two songs?

“So that was a bit ridiculous and it was just really disrespectful how she walked off, she was laughing they tried to give her flowers for her birthday and she just shrugged them off”.

Larney said Ice Spice appeared quiet and as if “she didn’t want to be there”.

“It was just really disrespectful to see, especially with all the cancellations and stuff we’ve had in the Australian music scene,” he said.

“It didn’t help.”

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, was contacted through her agency.

Wildlands festival did not respond to questions but has commented on social media about the incident.

“We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some frustration,” the festival wrote.

“Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with scheduled set times. We had a strict curfew of 12:30 and needed to ensure that Chase & Status went on stage on time so you could all enjoy the NYE Countdown!”

Promoters had billed Ice Spice as “one of the world’s biggest acts of the last few years, American drill queen with a pop twist”.

She was reported to have been an hour late for another festival days earlier with Chase & Status forced to push back their set on that occasion.

She is slated to perform in Adelaide and Perth with Wildlands.

Though Larney said that may be the last she will be seen on the festival circuit in this country for some time – provided she turns up.

“I just think the one positive that is going to come out of Ice Spice pulling this type of behaviour is that I don’t think she’ll be invited back to Australia for a long time.”