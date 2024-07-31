US refuses to place blame on Israel for Hamas leader’s assassination and won’t say what effects will be

John Bowden
·5 min read

The Biden administration has repeatedly denied US involvement or knowledge in the apparent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a political leader of Hamas heavily involved in ceasefire negotiations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Channel News Asia on Wednesday during a two-day stop in Singapore as part of a weeklong swing through southeast Asia, making some of the first comments from a high-ranking American official regarding the death of Haniyeh, who was reportedly killed in Tehran along with an Iranian security guard late Tuesday evening Washington time.

“Well, I’ve seen the reports, and what I can tell you is this: first, this is something we were not aware of or involved in,” said the US’s top diplomat. He added: “It’s very hard to speculate, and I've learned never to speculate, on the impact one event may have on something else. So I can't tell you what this means."

He would go on to reiterate the US’s position that it would work to try and prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating into a regional war.

At the daily State Department press briefing in Washington, however, reporters pressed further on the issue and drew a semi-heated response from Vedant Patel, the agency’s deputy spokesman.

Patel was questioned repeatedly on various issues related to the impact of the killing and refused to speculate as to whether Israel was responsible for carrying out the attack. The Israeli government has not claimed credit for the killing nor publicly denied it; Hamas and Iranian officials have meanwhile both insisted that Israel is behind Haniyeh’s killing.

“We have of course seen the news, and the statement from Hamas, but I don’t have anything additional to offer on that and I don’t want to speculate at this time on this incident or possible reactions, we of course continue to be in touch with governments in the region,” Patel offered initially.

That failed to satisfy reporters in the room, and the questions Patel went on to face included the basic philosophical question of how the US could continue to state publicly that Hamas was the main obstacle to a successful ceasefire deal from being reached if Israel was behind the attack and was therefore responsible for killing a lead negotiator for a possible peace agreement. Patel deflected, and wouldn’t offer a path forward for peace negotiations either — stating a desire to keep such talks private.

He also faced a sharp line of interrogation from Said Arikat of Al-Quds, a Jerusalem-based news service, regarding whether Iran, as a sovereign nation, had the right to defend itself from an act of “aggression” as an attack on its soil could be taken. The questioning inferred that the US may have a double standard when it comes to Middle Eastern countries given the self-defense justification that US politicians and the State Department have given for the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Protesters in Iran’s capital demonstrate against Israel after the killing of a Hamas leader in the Iranian capital city (Getty Images)
Protesters in Iran’s capital demonstrate against Israel after the killing of a Hamas leader in the Iranian capital city (Getty Images)

“In principle, as a sovereign nation, does Iran have the right to defend itself?” asked Arikat. As Patel began to hesitate in responding, Arikat pressed: “It’s a simple question. Does Iran, as a sovereign nation, [like] any other nation, have the right to defend itself?”

Patel responded: “Iran is a regime that time and time again since 1979 has, one, been the largest exporter of terrorism, not just in the Middle East but broadly. And it has a clear track record of not just suppressing its own people but funding, promoting, encouraging, malign destabilizing actions across the region. And our opinion and point of view on the Iranian regime is quite clear.”

“We will not hesitate to not just stand with our allies and partners when it comes to defending against threats from Iran but taking appropriate action from the United States,” said the spokesman.

Arikat would go on to press Patel several times further. He pointed out the deaths of not just Haniyeh but much of his extended family, including his children and grandchildren, and later asked the State spokesman point-blank whether the Hamas leader’s death was “good”, “indifferent” or “bad” in terms of reaching a ceasefire deal in the region. The questions drew an increasingly irritated response from Patel, who refused to answer for what he said “is probably now the fifteenth time” in the briefing.

Overall, it comes as the Biden administration has now said for months that it sees a ceasefire deal within reach and has largely avoided any major shifts in policy regarding its monetary support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza, where more than 30,000 are now presumed dead.

As the months have passed, the administration has increasingly faced criticism at home from progressives over seemingly taking a passive, reactionary role to the conflict and the Israeli strikes in areas including Beirut and now, possibly, Tehran. While the president takes accusations from the right over the supposed “daylight” between his view on the war and Israel’s, his administration faces questions as to whether Israel is purposely undermining the US president.

Adding fuel to that fire was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s most recent visit to the US, where he spoke on Capitol Hill and accused protesters demonstrating against his speech as being possibly funded by Iran. Netanyahu met with Biden at the White House during his visit but also traveled to meet Donald Trump, his political ally, in Florida.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Gets Basic English Lesson After Ridiculous Comment About His ‘Pronouns’

    “So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.

  • Hamas' top political leader is killed in Iran in strike that risks triggering all-out regional war

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas' top political leader was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risked escalating into an all-out regional war. Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

  • 'Daily Show' Spots The Odd Moment Trump 'Lost A Debate With Himself'

    Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.

  • No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check

    The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.

  • Trump Flipped Out That ‘Lunatic’ Project 2025 Could Tank His Campaign

    The former president effectively “birthed” the project. Now that it's a political liability, one of Trump’s foot soldiers is out of a job

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • RCMP say alleged terror plot was in its ‘advanced stages’

    Supt. James Parr with the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team said Wednesday that a father and son pair who were arrested and charged with terrorism offences were in the “advanced stages” of planning an alleged terror plot in Toronto.

  • Khaled Meshaal, who survived Israeli assassination attempt, tipped to be new Hamas leader

    Khaled Meshaal, tipped to be the new Hamas leader, became known around the world in 1997 after Israeli agents injected him with poison in a botched assassination attempt on a street outside his office in the Jordanian capital Amman. The hit against a key senior figure of the Palestinian militant group, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so enraged Jordan's then-King Hussein that he spoke of hanging the would-be killers and scrapping Jordan's peace treaty with Israel unless the antidote was handed over. Israel did so, and also agreed to free Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, only to assassinate him seven years later in Gaza.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Trump questions whether Harris is 'Black' at conference of Black journalists

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is "Black" during a contentious interview at the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday. "Is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said of his opponent in the presidential race, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian.

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • These 3 senators voted against children online safety bills

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed two bills intended to strengthen children’s online safety on Tuesday, imposing new rules on what online firms can offer to minors and how they use those children’s data. Both bills, the Kids Online Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Action (COPPA) 2.0, were approved in bipartisan 91-3…

  • Trump pulls back from ‘Project 2025,’ releases own plan. What GA Republicans say about it

    How “Agenda47” could affect Georgia.

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her

  • Trump questions Kamala Harris' racial identity at NABJ, says she 'happened to turn Black'

    Trump, to a chorus of gasps at the NABJ conference, said of Harris: 'I didn't know she was Black.' He also said he didn't know the details of the Sonya Massey case.

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Judge permanently blocks part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

    A federal judge has permanently blocked the restrictions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on handling race-related issues in workplace training – part of the controversial Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.”