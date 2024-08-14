US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive 'Squad,' faces repeat primary challenge in Minnesota

Steve Karnowski
·5 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the progressive House members known as the “Squad” and a sharp critic of how Israel has conducted the war in Gaza, is trying to avoid the fate of two of her closest allies in Minnesota's primary elections Tuesday.

Omar is defending her Minneapolis-area 5th District seat against a repeat challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, a more centrist liberal whom she only narrowly defeated in the 2022 primary.

In the main statewide race on the ballot, conservative populist and former NBA player Royce White is facing a more conventional GOP candidate, Navy veteran Joe Fraser, for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Meanwhile, two newcomers are in a bitter fight for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in November in the mostly suburban 2nd District.

Omar's fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush lost the Democratic nomination in Missouri last week. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York lost his primary in June. The only charter member not facing a primary challenge is Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Both Bush and Bowman faced well-funded challengers and millions of dollars in spending by the United Democracy Project, a super political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which appears to be sitting out the Minnesota race.

But Omar isn’t taking victory for granted. Omar reported spending $2.3 million before the 2022 primary. In the same period this year, she reported raising about $6.2 million. Samuels has raised about $1.4 million.

Omar — a Somali American and Muslim — came under fire from the Jamaican-born Samuels and others in her first term for comments that were widely criticized for invoking antisemitic tropes and suggesting Jewish Americans have divided loyalties. This time, Samuels has criticized her condemnation of the Israeli government’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

While Omar has also criticized Hamas for attacking Israel and taking hostages, Samuels says she's one-sided and divisive. He's also been stressing the public safety issues he focused on in 2022. The big issue at the time was policing in Minneapolis, where a former police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. across Minnesota, but results from the Omar-Samuels race were expected to take a while. Hennepin County, which includes all of Minneapolis and all but a few communities in their district, didn’t release any results from the presidential primary in March until 9:40 p.m., when the county released nearly all its votes.

County officials said they expected a similar timeline for Tuesday’s primary due to a legislative change enacted this year that allows for ballots to be dropped off until 8 p.m., which has resulted in slower results reporting.

The winner in the overwhelmingly Democratic district will face Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist and self-described secular Muslim who calls Omar pro-Hamas and a terrorist sympathizer.

In the U.S. Senate race, White — an ally of imprisoned former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — shocked many political observers when he defeated Fraser at the party convention for the GOP endorsement.

White's social media comments have been denounced as misogynistic, homophobic, antisemitic and profane. His legal and financial problems include unpaid child support and questionable campaign spending, including $1,200 spent at a Florida strip club after he lost his primary challenge to Omar in 2022. He argues that, as a Black man, he can broaden the party’s base by appealing to voters of color in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and others disillusioned with establishment politics.

Fraser has said White’s confrontational style and message won’t attract the moderates and independents needed for a competitive challenge against Klobuchar, who's seeking a fourth term. He said he offers a more mainstream approach, stressing fiscal conservativism, a strong defense, world leadership and small government. Fraser has also highlighted his 26 years in the Navy, where he was an intelligence officer and served a combat tour in Iraq.

Neither has anywhere near the resources that Klobuchar has. White last reported raising $133,000, while Fraser has taken in $68,000. Klobuchar, meanwhile, has collected about $19 million this cycle and has more than $6 million available to spend on the general election campaign. She faced only nominal primary opposition.

Craig is preparing for what's expected to be Minnesota’s most competitive House race in November. Vying to challenge her are former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab and defense attorney Tayler Rahm. Teirab has the support of Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the National Republican Congressional Committee. He was better funded than Rahm, who won the endorsement at the district convention with support from grassroots conservatives.

While Rahm announced in July that he was suspending his campaign and would instead serve as a senior adviser for Trump’s Minnesota campaign, he will still be on the ballot and didn't fully pull the plug on his campaign.

Another clash between establishment and grassroots Republicans is playing out in western Minnesota's 7th District. GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach is considered one of the most conservative members of Congress and has Trump's endorsement. But small businessman Steve Boyd, running to her right on a religious platform, blocked her from getting endorsement at the district convention. Boyd has reported spending $170,000, while Fischbach has spent over $1 million.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Angie Craig represents the 2nd District, not the 1st District.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Omar looks to avoid same fate as Bowman, Bush in latest ‘squad’ primary

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), one of the most controversial figures in the Democratic Party, faces a rematch Tuesday night against a challenger who nearly ousted her in a primary last cycle. But this year, Omar says she’s prepared, and observers expect her to glide to victory in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District primary against establishment Democrat Don…

  • The UN says Sudan is at a 'breaking point.' Its military hasn't committed to peace talks this week

    GENEVA (AP) — War-wrecked Sudan 's humanitarian crisis is at “a catastrophic breaking point” amid fighting and devastating flooding, the U.N. migration agency said Monday, ahead of peace talks planned for later this week.

  • Teenager stabbed in robbery at play park

    A 19-year-old was playing basketball when three masked youths stole his bag and phone, police say.

  • ‘Quit Whining’: Nikki Haley Tells Trump To End Attacks On Crowd Sizes And Harris’ Race

    “What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”

  • Trump and Harris ramping up rallies as campaign heats up

    Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are ramping up their rally schedules as the 2024 Presidential Campaign moves closer to the Democratic National Convention next week.

  • House GOP Hardliners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Baseless Illegal Voters Bill

    A right-wing group known as the Freedom Caucus says Republicans should insist on the bill when Congress returns in September.

  • Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’

    Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s

  • Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.

    Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.

  • Trump Says Kamala as ‘Beautiful’ as Melania on TIME Cover

    Flattery was not a strategy Kamala Harris’ team might have expected from Donald Trump when the vice president took the Democratic mantle from Joe Biden.Trump has never shied away from getting personal in his attacks on his political opponents. He called Hillary Clinton the “devil” with “hate in her heart” during the 2016 campaign, he insulted “sleepy” Joe Biden as “stupid” and a “low-IQ individual” and compared Nancy Pelosi to a “dog” and a “bed bug.”His initial attempts to label Harris as “craz

  • Harris in ‘striking distance’ of Trump in Florida, pollster says

    Vice President Harris is nipping at former President Trump’s heels in his home state of Florida, a pollster from Suffolk University says after a new Sunshine State survey. The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll found Harris just 5 points behind Trump among likely Florida voters, 42 percent to 47 percent, just outside the poll’s margin of…

  • Is Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal About to Dump Trump?

    Rupert Murdoch is not happy with Donald Trump. Murdoch has not said this in interviews, but—as is his wont—through the front pages and editorial columns of the newspapers he owns. While neither the Wall Street Journal nor New York Post has yet to fully jettison their support of Trump, they have effectively channeled Murdoch's discontent at how Trump is running his campaign against Kamala Harris through august, high-minded sermonizing in the WSJ and screaming front-page headlines in the Post.“The

  • Jimmy Fallon Uses 2 Olympic Stars To Show What's Happening To The Trump Campaign

    The comedian summed up what happened in politics while the Olympic Games were on.

  • News outlets were leaked insider material from the Trump campaign. They chose not to print it

    At least three news outlets were leaked confidential material from inside the Donald Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what they received.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Harris Crushes Trump Among Young Voters—Unlike Biden: Poll

    Kamala Harris is turbocharging her party’s support from millennials and Zoomers, reenergizing a Democratic voting bloc that had been bored with President Joe Biden’s campaign, a new poll finds.The poll from the progressive youth voting group NextGen America, first shared with the Daily Beast, shows that Harris has vastly improved on Biden’s performance among voters under 35, beating Donald Trump in a multi-way survey, 53 percent to 36 percent. The president was ahead by a margin of only nine per

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Why Ukraine’s Charge into Russia Is Putin’s Very Worst Nightmare

    Until recently, the ground war in Ukraine seemed to have turned in Vladimir Putin’s favor. Despite some real Ukrainian success stories—their use of drones, for example, to threaten the Russian navy or oil industry—on the front lines Russia has launched a series of offensives to push the defenders back. While not catastrophic for Ukraine, they made the prospect of recapturing occupied territory any time soon that much slimmer.Then, in early August, Kyiv’s forces broke through Russian defensive li

  • Why Trump should fear the women going all out for Kamala Harris

    ‘Everyone’s just like, at least it’s not another old white man,’ one attendee told The Independent

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”