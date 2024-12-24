US-sanctioned Russian ship sinks in Mediterranean after explosion

The Ursa Major sank between Spain and Algeria after an oboard explosion, Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed (Reuters)

A US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea overnight after an explosion ripped through the engine room, Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed.

Two members of the Ursa Major’s crew are still missing after 14 were rescued and brought to Spain on Tuesday morning following the blast.

Video footage showed the 466ft ship heavily swaying with its stern much lower down in the water as it passed between Spain and Algeria.

The boat’s operator Oboronlogistika – which was sanctioned by the US treasury in 2022 for links to the Russian military – previously said it was en route to the Russian port of Vladivostok carrying cranes.

However, the company did not comment on the explosion. The Russian foreign ministry did not say what caused the engine room blast.

The Ursa Major (Portuguese Navy/AFP via Getty)

Russia’s embassy in Spain was cited by the state RIA news agency as saying it was looking into the circumstances of the sinking and was in touch with the authorities in Spain.

The ship left St Petersburg on 11 December and was last seen sending a signal at around 10pm on Monday between Algeria and Spain where it sank, according to ship tracking data.

It was in the same area of the Mediterranean as another sanctioned Russian ship, Sparta, when it ran into trouble. The two ships had been spotted heading through the English Channel last week, reportedly under escort.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Sparta was heading to Russia’s naval base on the Syrian coast at Tartus to move military equipment out of Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The ship was last seen sending a signal at around 10pm on Monday between Algeria and Spain where it sank (Sky)

A Kremlin official said on Monday that Russia was in contact with Syria’s new rulers on the future of its two military facilities, at both diplomatic and military levels.

Ursa Major’s owner Oboronlogistika has previously been heavily involved in transporting cargo to Tartus.

Syrian bases and the port of Tartus have become critical to Moscow’s operations in the Mediterranean and Africa and the fall of Mr Assad has presented the Kremlin with an intense logistical headache.

Russian operations in countries like Libya, Mali, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso have relied heavily on the port and on the Khmeimim air base as a way station and refuelling stop.