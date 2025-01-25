US says it is 'critical' that Gaza ceasefire implementation continues

Arrival of released Israeli hostage, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, in Petah Tikva

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Saturday it was "critical" that implementation of the Gaza ceasefire continues, after four Israeli soldiers were freed by Palestinian Hamas militants in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners.

KEY QUOTES

"It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

Statements by the State Department and the White House welcomed the release of Israeli hostages and did not mention the Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The United States celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days," the State Department added.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The week-old ceasefire in Gaza began last weekend just before U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Both Republican Trump and Democratic former President Joe Biden have been strong backers of Washington's ally Israel.

Trump has credited his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff for the ceasefire deal reached after months of talks mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar. Before his inauguration, Trump warned there would be "hell to pay" if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were not released.

CONTEXT

Hamas took around 250 hostages during an Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies. It sparked the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 47,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. It also displaced nearly Gaza's entire population and caused a hunger crisis.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft)