US scraps plea deal with 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases. The cases against the 9/11 defendants have been delayed in pre-trial maneuverings for years, while the accused remain held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday scrapped a plea agreement with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, just two days after the announcement of a deal that reportedly would have taken the death penalty off the table.

Deals with Mohammed and two alleged accomplices announced Wednesday had appeared to have moved their long-running cases toward resolution -- but sparked anger among some relatives of those killed on September 11, 2001, as well as criticism from leading Republican politicians.

"I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me," Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the case.

"I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case," the memo said.

The cases against the 9/11 defendants have been bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings for years, while the accused remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

(AFP)



