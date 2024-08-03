US scraps plea deals with 9/11 plotters

Our Foreign Staff
·4 min read
Khalid Shaikh Mohammad in 2003
Khalid Shaikh Mohammad in 2003 - AP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has scrapped plea deals agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two accomplices.

Susan Escallier, who oversees the Pentagon’s Guantanamo war court, had approved plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, on Wednesday.

Letters sent to families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the al-Qaida attacks said the agreement stipulated the three would serve life sentences at most, the deal taking the death penalty off the table in exchange for guilty pleas.

However on Friday, Mr Austin relieved Ms Escallier of her authority to enter into pre-trial agreements in the case and took on the responsibility himself.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me,” Mr Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Ms Escallier, who oversaw the case.

“I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case.”

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, at a pre-trial session at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, at a pre-trial session at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba - AFP

The cases against the defendants have been bogged down in pre-trial manoeuvrings for years while the accused remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

Much of the legal jousting surrounding the men’s cases has focused on whether they could be tried fairly after having undergone methodical torture at the hands of the CIA in the years after Sept. 11.

Some families of the attack’s victims condemned the deal for cutting off any possibility of full trials and possible death penalties.

Republicans were quick to fault the Biden administration for the deal, although the White House said after it was announced it had no knowledge of it.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a member of the Armed Services Committee, earlier on Friday had condemned the plea deal on social media as “disgraceful”. Mr Cotton said he had introduced legislation that would mandate the defendants face trial and the possibility of the death penalty.

Mohammed, whom the US describes as the main plotter of the attack that crashed hijacked passenger planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, and the other two defendants had been expected to formally enter their pleas under the deal as soon as next week.

The US military commission overseeing the cases of five defendants in the Sept. 11 attacks has been stuck in pre-trial hearings and other preliminary court action since 2008. The torture that the defendants underwent while in CIA custody has been among the challenges slowing the cases, and left the prospect of full trials and verdicts still uncertain, in part because of the inadmissibility of evidence linked to the torture.

J. Wells Dixon, a staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights who has represented defendants at Guantanamo as well as other detainees there who have been cleared of any wrongdoing, had welcomed the plea bargains as the only feasible way to resolve the long-stalled and legally fraught Sept. 11 cases.

Me Dixon accused Mr Austin on Friday of “bowing to political pressure and pushing some victim family members over an emotional cliff” by rescinding the plea deals.

Lawyers for the two sides have been exploring a negotiated resolution to the case for about 1.5 years.

President Joe Biden blocked an earlier proposed plea bargain in the case last year, when he refused to offer requested presidential guarantees that the men would be spared solitary confinement and provided trauma care for the torture they underwent while in CIA custody.

A fourth Sept. 11 defendant at Guantanamo had been still negotiating on a possible plea agreement.

The military commission last year ruled the fifth defendant mentally unfit to stand trial. A military medical panel cited post-traumatic stress disorder and psychosis, and linked it to torture and solitary confinement in four years in CIA custody before transfer to Guantanamo.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon chief revokes plea deals with three Sept. 11 suspects

    The Pentagon said on Wednesday the plea deals had been entered into but did not elaborate on details. However on Friday, Austin relieved Susan Escallier, who oversees the Pentagon's Guantanamo war court, of her authority to enter into pre-trial agreements in the case and took on the responsibility himself.

  • Dad Sentenced For Manslaughter After Forcing 6-Year-Old To Run On Speeding Treadmill

    Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.

    WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b

  • Critics Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Punch Line About Man Killed At His Rally

    The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.

  • 1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in the 2016 murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.

  • Father Who Killed His 3 Sons Execution-Style Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea: Reports

    Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023

  • Ten people arrested, more than 100 charges laid in SIM swap scam: Toronto police

    TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.

  • Father Allegedly Tied 15-Year-Old Daughter to Tree for 'Over 24 Hours': Police

    Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege

  • Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says

    STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

  • Defense secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.

  • ‘Trump’s frustration is clear’: Burnett reacts to Trump’s comments about prisoner swap

    CNN’s Erin Burnett reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments following the release of two dozen detainees&nbsp;as part of the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West&nbsp;since the Cold War.

  • CNN Fact-Checker Brings The Receipts To Debunk Donald Trump’s Latest Claim

    Daniel Dale explained exactly why the former president's new comment is "just completely fictional."

  • Trump splits with GOP lawmakers on national security, raising alarm

    National security-minded Republican lawmakers are alarmed by what they see as a growing split between themselves and former President Trump on key issues, including the war in Ukraine, preserving the NATO alliance and protecting Taiwan from Chinese aggression. Trump’s actions over the past three weeks have stirred confusion and concern among Republican senators who voted…

  • NABJ Moderator Recalls Exact Moment She 'Sank In My Seat' In Trump Interview

    And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

  • Kamala Harris’ Accidental ‘President’ Flub Draws Big Cheer From Audience

    The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.

  • Man charged with murder after Markham woman's remains ID'd

    A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari

  • Hamptons Elite Throw Cash at Trump at Ritzy Fundraiser

    Donald Trump paralyzed the Hamptons on Friday as hedge fund managers unmoored their vaults of cash, warming to the GOP presidential nominee after cold shouldering him the past few years.“Whatever trepidations the Hamptons finance set had about Trump are melting like frozé in the sun,” communications strategist James McCarthy said in a text message to the Daily Beast as he sat poolside at his home less than a mile from a fundraiser for Trump.The event, co-hosted by Howard Lutnick of the investmen

  • Colo. Professor Called 911 Saying He’d Found Wife and Baby Dead. Then Police Found Blood on His Knuckles

    Nicholas Myklebust allegedly claimed his wife had fallen from a ladder

  • British prime minister announces policing plan to deal with violence after fatal stabbing of girls

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

  • Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is fatally shot near Atlanta

    ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.