US SEC chief Gensler to step down in January when Trump takes over

Douglas Gillison
·3 min read

WASHINGTON - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler will step down on Jan. 20 when President-elect Donald Trump's administration takes over, the agency said on Thursday, ending an ambitious tenure that saw him clash with Wall Street and the crypto industry.

"I thank President Biden for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility. The SEC has met our mission and enforced the law without fear or favor," Gensler, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2021, said in a statement.

Known for his hard-charging style, Gensler led an ambitious agenda to boost transparency, reduce systemic risks, and stamp out conflicts of interest on Wall Street, completing dozens of new rules, some of which have been challenged in court.

Among his major accomplishments were changes to increase the resilience and efficiency of U.S. markets, including speeding up trade settlements and overhauling the $28 trillion Treasuries market, as well as a number of rules boosting investor disclosures and corporate governance.

More: Crypto industry jockeys for seats at Trump's promised council

More: A banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $6.2 million at a Sotheby's art auction

The Baltimore native also successfully implemented rules mandated by Congress imposing SEC oversight on auditors of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, ending a decade-long tussle with Beijing that lawmakers said had put U.S. investors at risk.

On the enforcement front, Gensler's SEC broke new ground with a multi-year effort focused on Wall Street's use of text, WhatsApp and other unauthorized channels to discuss business, levying more than $2 billion in fines against dozens of firms, including JP Morgan JPM.N and Goldman Sachs.

He also took on the crypto industry, suing Coinbase, Kraken, Binance and others, alleging that their failure to register with the agency violated SEC rules, accusations the companies deny and are fighting in court. When it comes to crypto, the courts have mostly backed Gensler's positions.

But his sweeping agenda and uncompromising posture sparked intense pushback from Wall Street, as well as congressional Republicans, and even some Democrats.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Managed Funds Association and other groups sued in the conservative-leaning Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and elsewhere to overturn at least eight rules, arguing they were unjustified, harmful or beyond the SEC's authority.

Jill Fisch, a University of Pennsylvania law professor specializing in securities regulation, said Gensler would depart with a mixed legacy.

"I think there are clearly some victories, but I would say he came in with a fairly aggressive rule-making agenda and most of that either hasn't or isn't likely to endure."

Trump transition

In a major blow to the agency, the Fifth Circuit ruled in June that the SEC did not have the authority to oversee the $27 trillion private funds industry. That loss, and other legal challenges, have slowed the agency's rule-making this year, and could impede the agency in the long run, Reuters reported.

Just before Gensler's announcement on Thursday, a federal judge in Texas struck down the SEC's overhaul of Treasury dealer rules adopted earlier this year.

Some critics also say Gensler's crypto crusade was ill-conceived and damaged the U.S. economy by stifling innovation and pushing crypto companies offshore, criticism he has rejected. In a speech this month, he argued history has shown that "robust securities regulation both creates trust in markets and fosters innovation."

Trump has not said who would replace Gensler, although he is widely expected to appoint one of the current Republican SEC commissioners, Hester Peirce or Mark Uyeda, as acting head of the agency.

Reuters previously reported that Trump's transition team is considering former SEC officials for the job permanently.

Gensler's successor is expected to immediately end the crypto crackdown, review many of Gensler's rules, pull enforcement actions wending their way through the courts, and pursue rule changes focusing on promoting capital formation.

Writing by Michelle Price; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Paul Simao

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US SEC chief Gensler to step down in January when Trump takes over

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • JD Vance Just Tweeted, Then Deleted, A Post With So Many Self-Owns In it

    He accidentally revealed Trump is vetting FBI directors, attacked a Steve Bannon ally and scoffed at helping with Senate votes — until Trump made him do it.

  • Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief

    Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

  • Trump Wants Central Park 5 Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out, Argues ‘They Pled Guilty’ Was Only a ‘Minor’ Inaccuracy

    The president-elect calls the false light suit “legally insufficient" and "designed to chill free speech" after discussing the Exonerated Five in his September debate The post Trump Wants Central Park 5 Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out, Argues ‘They Pled Guilty’ Was Only a ‘Minor’ Inaccuracy appeared first on TheWrap.

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • Melania Trump could be largely OOO as First Lady

    Donald Trump is known for abandoning political and societal norms and expectations, but his wife is also often choosing to be unburdened by what has been the traditional role of the first lady.

  • Abby Phillip Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest After He Refers To Female Guest As ‘Dear’

    The “CNN NewsNight” anchor put Bruce LeVell in his place after he used a “condescending tone” with Julie Roginsky.

  • Trump has made millions hawking merchandise. Now he could face conflicts of interest

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.

  • Musk, Ramaswamy Eye Five-Day Office Week for Federal Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — President-elect Donald Trump’s picks to lead the newly formed task force to review government spending — said they will push for eliminating work-from-home policies for federal workers, an idea that could spark clashes between the new administration and government employee unions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger

  • Biden’s Move on Venezuela Leaves Trump Little Room to Cut a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside

  • Trump Unveils Limited Edition 'American Eagle' Guitars — And People Are Fretting

    One person wondered why the president-elect is "hocking sh**ty products like he’s stuck with the 3 AM shift at the Home Shopping Network."

  • Liberals plan to give $250 cheques to millions of Canadians, cut GST over holidays

    OTTAWA — The Liberal government is planning to give Canadians a tax break over the holidays and hand out billions of dollars in a move that two opposition leaders characterized as a trick to buy votes from frustrated people struggling with the high cost of living.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Host Reveals Key ‘Takeaway’ of Trump Meeting

    Joe Scarborough has revealed that the key “takeaway” of the controversial meeting he and his fellow Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had with Donald Trump is the president-elect’s apparent concern with his shocking secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth. A former Fox News host and military veteran, Hegseth has been among the most jaw-dropping selections out of a uniquely jaw-dropping crop of prospective presidential administration nominees—and the criticism has only grown since it emerged

  • Here's the role every Trump family member will have — or won't have — in the White House

    Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.

  • Will Grover Cleveland's Second Term Foreshadow Trump's Future?

    The only president before Trump to win, lose, and win again ended up decimating his own party during his second term.

  • Quality Of Putin's Army 'Radically' Different After 1,000 Days Of War, UK Says

    The MoD claims the intense losses Moscow has faced have "drastically undermined" its armed forces.

  • Stephen Colbert Has 1 Burning Question About Matt Gaetz That Says Everything

    The "Late Show" host called out GOP lawmakers for protecting the attorney general nominee.

  • MSNBC Supercut Exposes Exactly Why Matt Gaetz Is So ‘Unpopular’ Among Republicans

    Ari Melber showed how Trump’s attorney general pick may have alienated many of the senators he needs to confirm him.

  • Skilled newcomers are leaving Canada in record numbers: report | Canada Tonight

    Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, discusses a new report authored by his organization that says economic migrants, or those selected by Ottawa to fill a need in Canada, are leaving the country in record numbers. 'When they leave, we lose,' Bernhard said.