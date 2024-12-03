US Senate approves promotion of general involved in Afghanistan withdrawal

Reuters
·1 min read
A view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the promotion of Army Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue, who had been a commander in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal, after it was briefly blocked by a Republican senator.

Senator Markwayne Mullin had placed a hold on Donahue's nomination to become a four-star general and the top commander of the U.S. Army in Europe.

President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have decried the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and vowed to go after those responsible for it. During his successful campaign for re-election, Trump said in August he would ask for the resignation of every senior official "who touched the Afghanistan calamity."

Donahue was confirmed on Monday by unanimous consent, part of many military promotions approved as a group. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donahue commanded the military's 82nd Airborne Division during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and was the last American soldier to leave the country as U.S. forces evacuated in August 2021.

While the image of Donahue, carrying his rifle down by his side as he boarded the final C-17 transport flight out of Afghanistan, has become synonymous with the chaotic withdrawal, he is seen in the military as one of the most talented army commanders.

Under Senate rules, one lawmaker can hold up nominations even if the other 99 all want them to move quickly.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

