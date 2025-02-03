US Senate committee votes Tuesday on Gabbard for intel post, source says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence committee will hold what is expected to be a close vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a source familiar with the process said on Monday.

The vote is expected to be close, as the panel of nine Republicans and eight Democrats decides whether to recommend the nomination to the full Senate.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed doubts about the choice of Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat and combat veteran without significant intelligence experience, to serve as the nation's top spy overseeing all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

