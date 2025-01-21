US Senate vote on Trump's CIA nominee Ratcliffe expected Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote on John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA Director, later on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"In his confirmation hearing, Mr. Radcliffe promised to return to the CIA's core mission. That means recruiting spies to collect intelligence and providing objective intelligence analysis without bias. Mr. Ratcliffe brings the right experience and the right approach to the CIA, and I look forward to working with him in this position," he said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; writing by Katharine Jackson)