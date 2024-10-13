US to send anti-missile system to Israel, says Pentagon

Jasper Ward
·1 min read

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it will send to Israel an advanced anti-missile system - and U.S. troops to operate it - in a bid to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was sending the system "to defend Israel."

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery would augment Israel's integrated air defense system.

"It is part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," Ryder said in a statement.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned earlier on Sunday that the United States was putting the lives of its troops "at risk by deploying them to operate U.S. missile systems in Israel."

"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Araqchi posted on X.

Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel in April. Then on Oct. 1, Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel amid an escalation in fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Many were intercepted in flight but some penetrated missile defenses.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Writing by Michelle Nichols and Andrea Ricci)

Latest Stories

  • Former PM Fouad Siniora says Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a 'failed state'

    The man who was prime minister of Lebanon during the last Israeli invasion of the country in 2006 has both Israel and Hezbollah in his sights.

  • Gallant says Israel 'will not allow the return' of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

    Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border after a year of exchanges of fire.

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died Af

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign, following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed…

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Chris Christie Unnerved by Donald Trump’s ‘Significant’ Mental Decline

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as

  • Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats

    Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Trump Called Harris 'Retarded,' Railed Against Jews Supporting Her: Report

    Donald Trump is said to have used the slur at a Trump Tower dinner, where he also suggested that donors need to provide more help to his campaign.

  • Donald Trump Compared to Hitler After Vowing to Invoke 1700s Law Used to Justify Japanese Internment Camps

    The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.

  • NATO fighter pilots break down their Eurofighter vs F-35 dogfight with cockpit video and paper airplanes

    Two pilots demonstrated the differences between the fighter jets, referencing dogfight footage and using quickly made paper airplanes.