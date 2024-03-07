US to set up temporary port on Gaza coast for aid delivery

Breaking News image

President Joe Biden is to announce that the US military will construct a port in Gaza to get more humanitarian aid into the territory by sea, senior US officials say.

The temporary port will increase the amount of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians by "hundreds of additional truckloads" per day, officials say.

The operation will take "a number of weeks" to set up, the officials said.

However it will not include US troops on the ground in Gaza, they said.

The port will be able to receive large ships carrying food, water medicine, and temporary shelters, the officials said.

Initial shipments will arrive via Cyprus and security will be coordinated with Israel, officials say.

Mr Biden is due to make the announcement during his State of the Union address later.

Israel's military launched an air and ground campaign in Gaza after Hamas's attacks on Israel on 7 October, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 253 others were taken hostage.

More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry says.

In his speech to Congress on Thursday, President Biden will announce that he has ordered the military "to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners", an official said.

"This port, the main feature of which is a temporary pier, will provide the capacity for hundreds of additional truckloads of assistance each day," an official said on condition of anonymity.