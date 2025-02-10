A US soldier was fatally stabbed last year. Her husband and a woman have now been charged.

A woman and the husband of a U.S. soldier found dead last year in northern Tennessee have been charged in connection to her death, authorities announced Saturday.

Army PFC Katia Duenas Aguilar's husband, 40-year-old Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, was charged with tampering with evidence, while Sofia Rodas, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, police said.

Both Rodas and Cruz were in federal custody on unrelated charges when they were indicted, police said. They were extradited to Clarksville on Friday and were served at the Montgomery County Jail.

It was not clear Monday morning how Rodas knew the victim and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division declined to answer questions about the case, citing the active investigation.

The indictments come after Clarksville Police Department and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division presented findings to the December 2024 session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury, police said.

Duenas Aguilar, 23, was found dead at a home in Clarksville, Tennessee, about 54 miles northwest of Nashville, the Clarksville Police Department said in a press release Saturday.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Monday afternoon.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for an autopsy report but according to television station WKRN-TV, Duenas Aguilar was found with 68 sharp force injuries on her body, mainly in her neck. She also had a blood alcohol content of 0.161 and Gamma-Hydroxybutyric, also known as GHB, was found in her system, WKRN-TV reported.

‘I never thought I'd be living this, and now I am’

Duenas Aguilar joined the Army in 2018 at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia then moved to Fort Campbell in Kentucky in 2019, reported the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY network. She was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky when she died, police said.

On May 18 around 8:30 p.m., someone called police to a home on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. When first responders found her, she was already deceased, police said.

During her time in the service, Duenas Aguilar received two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.

About a week after she was found dead, Duenas Aguilar’s mother and sister spoke publicly and asked for help finding her killer, reported the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.

"My daughter is dead, and no one is going to stop it," her mother, Carmen Duenas Aguilar, said. "Help me get justice for her and those who passed away. I never thought I'd be living this, and now I am."

The victim’s sister, Cecilia Ruiz Aguilar, said she previously told family members she wanted to return to Texas in May. She changed her mind though.

"She told me that she was told not to live for my mom, she needs to live for herself," Ruiz Aguilar said. "I asked if she was happy, and she said no. I told her to think about it because we want you here."

According to her mother, they were supposed to pick a state, pack up and move together.

Arrests ‘will not bring her back’

The League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC, has previously worked with Duenas Aguilar’s family to share updates and also donated $25,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in her case, reported the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.

Roman Palomares, the organization’s national president and chairman, said in a statement to USA TODAY Monday morning that the group stands with the victim’s family.

"The news of the arrests provides them some hope for justice but will not bring her back,” Palomares wrote. “We trust that the investigation will help shed light on the motive for her killing. Also, that what we learn from this tragedy may help protect other (service members) from falling victims to foul play."

Police said the investigation is active. They ask that anyone with information or video footage related to her case call Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5720.

Tipsters can also send in information anonymously by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (931) 645-8477, or by going online and submitting a tip at www.P3tips.com.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 charged in connection to death of US soldier Katia Duenas Aguilar