US State Department approves military sales worth $7.4 billion to Israel

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sales of missiles, munitions and other equipment to Israel for an estimated total of about $7.4 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Pentagon announced a $6.75 billion package of munitions, guidance kits, fuzes and munitions support and related equipment that included the principal contractor Boeing among others.

It separately announced a $660 million deal to sell Hellfire Missiles and equipment in which Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractor.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)