US State Dept imposes visa restrictions on multiple people in South Sudan

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State said on Friday that it is imposing visa restrictions on multiple individuals responsible for the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

"We note the continued failure of South Sudan's leaders to use their nation's resources to the benefit of its people, their failure to end public corruption and elite capture of the country's resources, their failure to protect the people of South Sudan from abuses and violations of their human rights, including civil and political rights, and their failure to maintain peace," the State Department said.

