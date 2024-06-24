US states poised to criminalise mask wearing amid Palestinian protests

There are laws against masking, many of which were made in response to the Ku Klux Klan, in at least 18 states and Washington DC

Wearing masks could be criminalised in certain US states in response to concerns over pro-Palestinian protesters concealing their faces.

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are set to reinstate laws that criminalise mask wearing, while New York’s Democratic governor said she supported an effort to ban face coverings on the subway.

Student protesters in Ohio, Texas and Florida have also been threatened with arrest for wearing masks.

Although bans would include exceptions for medical reasons, the move has caused concern among immunocompromised Americans who fear catching coronavirus.

Critics argue that even with medical exemptions, bans would mean mask wearers could be harassed by police officers and other citizens.

There are laws against masking, many of which were created in response to the Ku Klux Klan, in at least 18 states and Washington DC, according to the International Center for Not-For-Profit Law.

Some authorities vowed not to enforce the statutes amid the pandemic, while others passed legislation to create health exemptions.

Kathy Hochul, the New York governor, has discussed a mask crackdown with Eric Adams, the city's mayor - Hans Pennink/AP Photo

Earlier this month Kathy Hochul, the New York governor, said she had begun discussions with Eric Adams, the city’s mayor, and state lawmakers about what a mask crackdown would look like.

It came after what Ms Hochul described as a “vile and disgusting” anti-Semitic incident, where a group of mask-wearing pro-Palestinian protesters told commuters: “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.”

“We will not tolerate individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behaviour,” Ms Hochul said.

Roy Cooper, the North Carolina governor, warned against 'criminal charges for people who want to protect their health' - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The North Carolina House of Representatives passed an anti-masking bill earlier this month in response to the use of face coverings during the pro-Palestinian protests at the University of North Carolina.

Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor, vetoed the legislation for what he claims was a campaign finance provision tacked on to the end.

Mr Cooper said the legislation “removes protections and threatens criminal charges for people who want to protect their health by wearing a mask”.

The bill will now return to the state legislature which has a Republican majority and can overturn Mr Cooper’s veto.