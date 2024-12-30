The US stock market will close on January 9 in remembrance of Jimmy Carter

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
The US stock market will close on January 9 in remembrance of Jimmy Carter

  • The US stock market will close on January 9 to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

  • President Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Carter's state funeral.

  • Carter, a Navy veteran and humanitarian, served as president from 1977 to 1981.

The US stock market will close on January 9 in honor of Jimmy Carter.

The 39th President of the United States died on Sunday at 100 years old.

President Biden declared January 9 as a national day of mourning for Carter. That will also be the day of Carter's state funeral, held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Exchange will be closed for the full trading day on January 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter's lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning," Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group, said in a statement.

"We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy," Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq, said in a statement.

Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981, losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan in 1980. He was a Navy veteran, served as the 76th governor of Georgia, and is known for his more than 40 years of service to humanitarian causes through The Carter Center.

Stock market closures are rare outside of regular holidays. The last time the stock market closed in honor of a president was on December 5, 2018, following the passing of George H.W. Bush. Other events that closed the market include Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and the September 11 terror attacks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s ‘Dying’ Wife Blocked From Cancer Treatment

    The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “

  • 18-Year-Old Charged with Double Murder of Teen Stepsisters Found Dead on Christmas Eve: Reports

    The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24

  • Father and Son Die in Car Crash Days After Christmas: ‘It Is an Awful Shock,’ Priest Says

    Four others were reportedly hospitalized, including a baby

  • Jimmy Carter’s Final Public Appearance Was to Mourn Late Wife Rosalynn

    The former president, 99 years old and nine months into hospice care, bravely faced the world 13 months before his death to honor his wife of 77 years at her memorial services

  • Changes to N.B.'s impaired driving rules take effect Jan. 1

    New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice

  • How American presidents have planned their own funerals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jimmy Carter's memorial journey will end at his house in the tiny town of Plains, Georgia, where he grew up on a peanut farm. That is where his wife, Rosalynn, was laid to rest last year in a burial plot that they chose years ago.

  • RFK Jr. vs. Oz sets up clash on weight loss drug coverage

    Two of President-elect Trump’s top health nominees are on a collision course as the incoming administration faces a crucial decision on coverage for groundbreaking anti-obesity drugs. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s pick to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has extolled the benefits of anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic, pitching them on his show and…

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    - - - Correction:Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A previous version of this article misstated what type of workers the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office first allowed to work remotely starting in 1997. They were trademark examiners, not patent examiners. This version has been corrected. - - - President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to

  • 2 Oregon men die from exposure in a forest after they went out to look for Sasquatch

    STEVENSON, Wash. (AP) — Two Oregon men were found dead in a Washington state forest after they failed to return from a trip to look for Sasquatch, authorities said Saturday.

  • 2 Oregon Men Die in Forest After Going Missing While Looking for Sasquatch: Police

    "Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," authorities said

  • Atlantic Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau to step down as leader

    The Atlantic Liberal caucus is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader. Following an Atlantic Liberal caucus meeting the morning of Dec. 23, caucus chair Kody Blois wrote a letter to Trudeau, shared Sunday on social media by New Brunswick Liberal MP Wayne Long. "The discussion this morning centred around the need for you to resign as the Leader of the Liberal Party and to urgently allow for a process to determine a new leader to replace you," wrote Blois to Trudeau.

  • Kansas once required voters to prove citizenship. That didn't work out so well

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans made claims about illegal voting by noncitizens a centerpiece of their 2024 campaign messaging and plan to push legislation in the new Congress requiring voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship. Yet there's one place with a GOP supermajority where linking voting to citizenship appears to be a nonstarter: Kansas.

  • Judi Dench Shares Personal and Moving Way She Honored Friend Maggie Smith at Her Funeral

    After the death of her friend and fellow British dame in September, Dench shared a small tribute she paid to her friend at her funeral

  • Anger as families wait for victims' remains after South Korea plane crash

    Authorities say the delay is because the bodies have been very badly damaged, with most of them not whole.

  • More than 170 killed after South Korean jet crash-lands at airport. Here’s what we know

    Scores of people were killed on Sunday when a passenger jet crash-landed at an airport in southwestern South Korea, with the aircraft careening down the runway on its belly before bursting into flames.

  • New York prison where man died after being beaten by guards will get a new leader

    A New York prison where an man was beaten by correctional officers and then died will get a new superintendent, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday after visiting the facility. Body camera video had been released days earlier showing officers punching Robert Brooks while he was handcuffed on a medical examination table at Marcy Correctional Facility on Dec. 9. Hochul traveled to the facility in central New York on Monday to meet with corrections department leadership and people incarcerated at the prison.

  • US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says

    The United States has sent $3.4 billion in additional budget aid to Ukraine, giving the war-torn country critical resources amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. Yellen said in a statement the direct budget assistance, provided in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, marked the final disbursement under the 2024 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act. A U.S. official said the funding brings the total in U.S. budget aid to Ukraine to just over $30 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

  • 17-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot at Calif. Party Days After Christmas, 6 Others Hospitalized: Police

    The incident took place around 10:16 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 28. in Signal Hill, Calif.

  • Opinion - Debanking nearly killed tech — but Congress and Trump can save it

    The Biden Administration's efforts to debank, deplatform and unplug emerging tech industries, such as AI and crypto, have led to the creation of new words and the shuttering of businesses, while President-elect Trump and his newly appointed AI and crypto czar David Sacks aim to end these chokepoint operations and promote pro-innovation policies.

  • 'This is sacred land': People camp outside privately owned Winnipeg forest to protest tree removal

    People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti