US stock markets tank after early selloff over fears of Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

Trump’s trade tariffs have caused panic for financial markets across the world (AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. stock markets have tanked after an early selloffs over fears of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump delivered on his threats to introduce trade tariffs on the nations in a move that has sparked panic across global financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering around a 500-point drop, while the Nasdaq Composite is around 350.

The tariffs are set to come into force on Tuesday after the president signed a trio of executive orders.

He claimed the measures are designed to stop the flow of drugs and immigrants from the country’s two closest neighbors, Canada and Mexico, which have been hit with 25 percent tariffs.

Chinese goods will also see a new 10 percent tariff placed on them, with Trump hinting more countries across the world could make the list in the near future.

Mexico and Canada both announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said she was instructing her Secretary of the Economy to implement a “Plan B,” which includes “tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would impose 25 percent tariffs on $106.5 billion of U.S. goods.

On Monday, shortly before the U.S. market opened, Trump said he had spoken to Trudeau.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”

