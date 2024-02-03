US strikes Iran-linked targets in Iraq, Syria

STORY: U.S. Central Command released footage on Friday showing a B-1 bomber taking off from a runway as the U.S. military said it launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militants in retaliation for last weekend’s attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops.

In a statement, the U.S. military said it hit more than 85 targets in seven locations in Iraq and Syria.

They said they struck command and control centers, weapons caches, as well as logistics facilities.

The strikes targeted the Quds Force.

It’s the foreign espionage and paramilitary arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

It heavily influences allied militia across the Middle East, from Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen to Syria.

Syrian state media said on Friday that an "American aggression" on sites in its desert areas and at the Syrian-Iraqi border resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.

The Iraqi military said the strikes were in the Iraqi border area and warned they could ignite instability in the region.

The strikes mark a further escalation from Israel’s more-than-three-month old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Last week's drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded dozens more, was the first deadly attack since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Before the retaliatory strikes on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to bully it.