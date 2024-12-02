US Supreme Court to scrutinize FDA denial of flavored vape products

John Kruzel and Andrew Chung
·3 min read

By John Kruzel and Andrew Chung

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Monday to hear the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's defense of the agency's refusal to let two e-cigarette companies sell flavored vape products that regulators found to pose a significant health risk to youths.

The FDA under outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden's administration appealed after a lower court decided the agency failed to follow proper legal procedures under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act when it rejected the applications to sell these nicotine-containing products.

It is the latest case in which the justices will scrutinize actions by a U.S. regulatory agency, with Republican President-elect Donald Trump due to take office on Jan. 20 with a promise of broad deregulation.

The FDA rule at issue, which took effect in 2016 under Democratic President Barack Obama, deemed e-cigarettes to be tobacco products that, like traditional cigarettes, are subject to agency review under a 2009 federal law called the Tobacco Control Act. The law requires manufacturers of e-cigarette products to apply for authorization to sell nicotine vaping devices and e-liquids.

Two e-cigarette liquid makers, Triton Distribution and Vapetasia, filed FDA applications in 2020 for products with flavors such as sour grape, pink lemonade and crème brulee, and names including "Jimmy The Juice Man Peachy Strawberry" and "Suicide Bunny Mother’s Milk and Cookies" - offerings that critics have said were designed to appeal to minors. These were denied, as were other applications by various companies for more than one million other flavored vape products.

To secure regulatory approval, e-cigarette companies must show that their product would be "appropriate for the protection of the public health," meaning that any health benefits - like helping traditional cigarette smokers transition to generally less-harmful vaping - must outweigh the risks of bringing the new product to market.

The FDA found that nearly one in five high school students and almost one in 20 middle school students used e-cigarettes in 2020, making e-cigarettes "the most widely used tobacco product among youth by far." The agency also found that youth users consistently cited flavor as a top reason for why they vape.

The FDA over the years has approved only 34 flavored e-cigarette varieties, all tobacco or menthol flavored. The agency maintains that it has not categorically banned flavored e-cigarette products. But companies seeking the agency's approval face a particularly demanding health benefits-versus-risk legal test due to the FDA's finding that flavored e-cigarettes pose a "known and substantial risk" to youth.

Triton and Vapetasia in 2021 asked the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the FDA's denial of their applications.

In January, the full slate of 5th Circuit judges ruled 10-6 that the FDA had been arbitrary and capricious, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, by denying the applications without considering plans by the companies to prevent underage access and use.

The 5th Circuit ruling created a split with seven other federal appellate courts that have sided with the FDA in similar cases, and prompted the agency to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 25 declined to hear an appeal by RJ Reynolds and other tobacco companies of a lower court's ruling upholding graphic health warnings required by the FDA on cigarette packs.

The Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, has reined in the authority of federal agencies in a series of cases in recent years.

In another high-profile case involving the FDA in June, the court decided on procedural grounds to reject a bid by anti-abortion groups and doctors to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The justices overturned the 5th Circuit's decision to roll back FDA steps in 2016 and 2021 that eased how the abortion pill is prescribed and distributed.

(Reporting by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham)

Latest Stories

  • Philippine navy shadows Russian submarine in the South China Sea

    The Philippine military deployed a navy ship and air force planes to shadow a Russian submarine, which passed through the South China Sea off the country’s western coast last week, a security official said Monday. The Russian submarine identified itself in response to a Philippine navy two-way radio inquiry, saying it was en route home to Russia’s eastern city of Vladivostok after joining an exercise with the Malaysian navy, Jonathan Malaya, assistant director-general of the National Security Council, said. The submarine, like other foreign ships, has the right of “innocent passage” in the country’s exclusive economic zone but it still sparked concern when it was spotted on Thursday about 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) off the Philippine province of Mindoro, Malaya said.

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • President Joe Biden issues pardon for son Hunter in federal gun, tax cases

    In a statement Sunday, President Joe Biden confirmed he'd issued a pardon for his son, Hunter, for federal gun and tax evasion charges.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Joe Biden Sends Parting Shot at GOP in Bombshell Pardon for Son Hunter

    President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases—marking an about face for the lame-duck president. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement. The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the pr

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • Cruz Mocks ‘Weeping and Gnashing of Teeth’ Over Patel Pick for FBI Chief

    Just in, a hot take from everyone’s least favorite senator on the nomination of Kash Patel as incoming FBI chief. Speaking with CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told host Major Garett that criticism of Patel’s perceived lack of qualifications for the post has come only from commentators alarmed at the prospect of a “real reformer” heading up the agency. “I gotta say, all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth, people pulling their hair out, are the people dismayed a

  • My Family Taught Me To Hide The Truth About My Brother. I Wish They Hadn't.

    "It wasn’t until my sister was in college that any of us learned what was wrong with Joel."

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • A northern Alberta senior thought she was going into cardiac arrest. The medevac cost her $29K

    There is no grocery store, post office or doctor's office in remote Fitzgerald, Alta.The northern community is more than 700 kilometres northeast of Edmonton on the Slave River, near Wood Buffalo National Park. The only year-round road out of Fitzgerald links it to the Northwest Territories.The closest town with services and health care is Fort Smith, located just across the border in N.W.T., about 25 kilometres to the northwest.Beverly Tupper, a 78-year-old Fitzgerald resident, recently learned

  • Scientists Say Walking This Much Could Add 11 Years to Your Life

    Walking a certain amount of time each day could add up to 11 years to your life, new study finds. Experts explain walking benefits for longevity.

  • MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter

    Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil

  • Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.

  • Why Kash Patel May Be Trump’s Scariest Pick Yet

    Trump’s pick for FBI director has pledged to go after the president-elect’s enemies in the “Deep State” and the media