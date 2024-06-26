US supreme court set to allow emergency abortions in Idaho – report

A sign reading ‘My body, my choice’ is taped to a hanger near the capitol in Boise, Idaho, on 3 May 2022.

A sign reading ‘My body, my choice’ is taped to a hanger near the capitol in Boise, Idaho, on 3 May 2022. Photograph: Sarah A Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP

The US supreme court is set to rule to permit abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing a copy of the opinion that was reportedly posted briefly on the supreme court’s website on Wednesday.

The reasoning behind the decision is not clear, but it would reinstate a lower court’s order that had allowed Idaho hospitals to perform abortions in cases where a woman’s health – rather than only her life – may be endangered, Bloomberg reported. A majority of justices will reportedly rule that the case was “improvidently granted”.

The copy of the opinion obtained by Bloomberg may not be final and could be changed.

The supreme court did not immediately reply to requests for comment from the Guardian.

More details soon …