US tariffs on Mexico to be paused for a month, Donald Trump confirms

Daniel Keane
·1 min read
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews (AP)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews (AP)

US President Donald Trump will pause new tariffs on Mexico for one month after Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border to stem the flow of illegal drugs.

The White House confirmed that an extra 10,000 National Guard members would be deployed to Mexico’s border to halt the flow of drugs such as fentanyl, which have ravaged American communities.

Both countries will use the pause to engage in further negotiations, Mr Trump said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the agreement also includes a US commitment to act to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, just hours before US tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada were set to take effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Trump said on Monday he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would do so again at 8pm UK time.

Both Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory tariffs of their own.

Speaking in Washington on Sunday after returning from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump indicated that the 27-nation European Union would be next in the firing line, but did not say when.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them," he told reporters.

More to follow...

Latest Stories

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • Putin Uses An Alarming Dog Metaphor To Predict How Europe Will Respond To Trump

    It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.

  • Musk’s Goons Demand: Show Secrets or We’ll Call Marshals

    Representatives from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency threatened to call law enforcement on U.S. Agency for International Development staff who refused to give them access to the agency’s systems, according to a report. Sources who spoke to CNN said two security officials resisted the attempt by DOGE personnel, who wanted to view personnel files and security systems, as well as classified information that requires a security clearance. They held firm even amid threats from D

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Disturbing’ Post About Reporter’s Foreign Accent Is Slammed

    The Donald Trump acolyte also talked about throwing out "all the foreign press."