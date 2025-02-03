US tariffs on Mexico to be paused for a month, Donald Trump confirms

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews (AP)

US President Donald Trump will pause new tariffs on Mexico for one month after Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border to stem the flow of illegal drugs.

The White House confirmed that an extra 10,000 National Guard members would be deployed to Mexico’s border to halt the flow of drugs such as fentanyl, which have ravaged American communities.

Both countries will use the pause to engage in further negotiations, Mr Trump said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the agreement also includes a US commitment to act to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, just hours before US tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada were set to take effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Trump said on Monday he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would do so again at 8pm UK time.

Both Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory tariffs of their own.

Speaking in Washington on Sunday after returning from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump indicated that the 27-nation European Union would be next in the firing line, but did not say when.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them," he told reporters.

More to follow...