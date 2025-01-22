US Tech Giants Unveil $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Plan
OpenAI partners with Oracle and Softbank to launch a $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative. President Trump hails the project as a bold declaration of confidence in America's future.
Former President Joe Biden greeted President Donald Trump at the White House in advance of Monday’s inauguration with a conciliatory gesture, telling him and first lady Melania Trump: “Welcome home.” Trump ended his first day back in that home by posting a sneering message boasting of how his team was hunting down hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote, in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight. “My Presidential Pe
VANCOUVER — The president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs is reversing his previous opposition to the scrapped Northern Gateway pipeline project that would have created another route for Alberta's oil to get to the Pacific Ocean.
Part of Donald Trump’s long list of day one executive orders is a pair of controversial name changes. Trump is set to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and revert Alaska’s Mt. Denali back to its previous name of Mount McKinley, the New York Post reported. A preview of the orders said the immediate change is to honor “American greatness.”
The president was apparently irritated by a request to show kindness to LGBTQ children and undocumented immigrants who are "scared" of his plans.
The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday. Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, in a message posted on the Coast Guard's website, confirmed Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a "long and illustrious career."
The incident occurred in Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to police
While all eyes turned to President Donald Trump during his swearing-in ceremony and ensuing inaugural festivities Monday, some of his attendees’ fashion choices threatened to steal the spotlight. Although there were a number of outfits that rose to the occasion, including second lady Usha Vance and former first lady Jill Biden, there were some other more daring—and downright questionable—choices. From the hat seen across the world to those gym shorts, here are the most daring outfits from Trump’
Welcome to the next four years.
Donald Trump’s niece couldn’t hold back her laughter at Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration. Mary Trump reacted to some of the biggest parts of the ceremony, including what she referred to as “one of the most important things to happen today”–Melania’s viral black and white hat. The first lady wore a structured navy coat accessorized with black gloves, a crisp white shirt and a navy-blue wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a white stripe. “Some people said she looked like the H
President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an unconditional pardon for the creator of a dark web drug marketplace, despite months of campaign tough talk toward fentanyl dealers and other traffickers. The pardon, for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, even came on the same day he promised to impose harsh penalties on China over the country’s failure to crack down on fentanyl manufacturing. Trump announced the pardon in a Truth Social post Tuesday evening—fulfilling one of his many campaign promises—w
Daniel Dale picked apart the president's unscripted speech on Inauguration Day.
Trump's executive order is not retroactive and would apply only to those born more than 30 days after it was issued.
When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”