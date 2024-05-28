US tourist fined $9,000 for bullets in backpack

Ana Faguy - BBC News
·2 min read
Headshot of Tyler Wenrich
[CBS]

Tyler Wenrich, an American tourist arrested in Turks and Caicos Islands, will avoid further jail time for bringing ammunition into the country.

He was instead ordered to a pay a $9,000 ( £7,040) fine, local media say.

Ammunition charges in Turks and Caicos carry a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Mr Wenrich is one of five American tourists who have been stuck in Turks and Caicos in recent months because ammunition was found in their luggage.

Mr Wenrich was arrested in April after two 9mm rounds were discovered in his backpack while he was trying to board a cruise ship.

He pleaded guilty to the charges last week.

Mr Wenrich has said the ammunition was left in his bag after he had gone to a gun range with friends.

In addition to the fine, Mr Wenrich was ordered to serve three weeks behind bars. That was covered by the time he spent had in prison before he was released on bail, local media reported.

He will be able to the British territory once he pays the fine.

Turks and Caicos passed an amendment mandating a 12-year minimum sentence at the end of 2022 following a "marked increase" in homicides in 2020 and 2021 that were associated with "international crime, gangs, the availability of firearms, and drug dealing and trafficking", according to the UK government.

As of Tuesday, no US citizen has received the mandatory minimum sentence for that offence.

Still, besides Mr Wenrich, four other American tourists have found themselves in similar circumstances in recent months.

Officials in Turks and Caicos found 20 rifle rounds in the checked bag of Bryan Hagerich, a US tourist from Pennsylvania, in February.

On Friday Mr Hagerich was fined $6,700 (£5,245) and given a one year suspended sentence. He said he was unaware the rounds were in his luggage.

He returned to the US last week.

"It's the hardest time of my life," Mr Hagerich told CBS News Pittsburgh after his return.

"Just being separated from your family as a father, as a provider. And to not be that figure in your family's life, it's a very tough pill to swallow."

Ryan Watson, an Oklahoma man arrested on the same charges in April, is expected to plead guilty this week after officials found four rounds of hunting ammunition in his carry-on bag.

Sharitta Grier, a Florida woman facing the same fate, will see her day in court in July after officials allegedly found two bullets in her carry-on bag.

A fifth American was recently allowed to return home for unspecified medical reasons.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • American Father Held in Turks and Caicos Over Ammunition Says He Prepared for ‘Doomsday’ Before He Was Released

    Bryan Hagerich was held in Turks and Caicos for three months after hunting ammunition was found in his luggage

  • Boy bitten on head in attack by 'XL bully-type' dog

    The five-year-old was taken to hospital and the dog was seized following the incident in Hull.

  • Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Judge denies request to restrict Trump statements about law enforcement in classified records case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.

  • Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid

    Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh

  • Trump Freaks Out at New York Trial Judge as Jury Deliberation Nears

    Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co

  • Man convicted in 2007 attack still too dangerous to be released from prison

    The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th

  • 'Son of Sam' killer Berkowitz denied parole in 12th attempt

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. Berkowitz, 70, was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. Officials with the corrections agency would not provide additional information on Tuesday. Berkowitz terrorized the city with a series

  • Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting as Jesse Tubbs, 30

    Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind

  • Key witness lied on stand, Trump lawyer tells jurors during closing arguments in hush money trial

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's landmark hush money trial turns on the testimony of a prosecution witness who told lies on the stand and cannot be trusted, a defense lawyer said Tuesday during closing arguments as he pressed jurors for an acquittal in the first criminal case against a former American president. The arguments, expected to last the entire day, give attorneys one last chance to address the Manhattan jury and to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating Trump's

  • Dad Says He Got Into a Shootout Outside His House During Attempted Robbery While 5 Daughters Slept Inside

    A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department

  • 16 charged in major auto theft bust, Peel police say

    Peel police say they've arrested 16 people and laid 322 criminal charges in connection with a months-long auto theft investigation.Police say 369 stolen vehicles — valued at $33.2 million collectively — have been recovered as a result of the investigation, which began in October 2023.The accused range in age from 17 years old to 57 years old, police say, and warrants have been issued for 10 additional suspects."This has been Peel Regional Police's most significant auto theft investigation to dat

  • 4 Inmates, Including 3 Double-Murder Suspects, Escape from Louisiana Jail

    3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter

  • Woman seriously injured in Fairview Mall stabbing: Toronto police

    A woman&nbsp;is hospitalized&nbsp;with&nbsp;serious&nbsp;injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before&nbsp;12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect&nbsp;was apprehended&nbsp;by mall security&nbsp;prior to&nbsp;the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.

  • Neighbors Say Stabbing Spree Suspect Lost It After Spat Over Roommate

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu

  • 2 Brothers Dead, 3 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Pa. Business: ‘Cold-Blooded Shooting’

    Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said

  • Man, 24, denies attack and rape of homeless woman

    A man from Cardiff has denied attacking and raping a homeless woman and says that it was consensual.

  • 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Toronto

    As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.

  • Accused murderer in court after victim's remains found in grass fire last month

    A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue. Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.Lawyer in conflict Schuiling's body was found by

  • Man Accused of Beating to Death Another Man After He Didn't Return a Borrowed Car

    Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan