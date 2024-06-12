US to train Ukrainian troops for 10 years under security plan to be signed at G7

The US military has vowed to help Ukraine build up its military expertise over 10 years - Bumble Dee/Alamy

American military support to Ukraine will be locked in for a decade under a training and weapons security deal expected to be signed on the fringes of a G7 meeting.

The deal will pledge continued shipments and training programmes to build Kyiv’s armed forces, as well as commitments for greater intelligence-sharing and joint industrial defence projects.

But sources, cited in a report by CNN, said the package would probably be an “executive order”, meaning the promises could be unravelled by a future US president.

While Joe Biden has made supporting Ukraine’s resistance against Russia one of his flagship policies, his Republican rival Donald Trump has said Washington should take less responsibility for efforts to bolster Kyiv.

The American deal will be the 15th of more than 30 bilateral agreements signed between Kyiv and its Western allies since the idea of providing long-term protection to Ukraine was conceived on the fringes of a Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania last July.

Like its allies, Washington’s offer will not contain a specific monetary pledge or a promise of a mutual defence clause, similar to Nato’s Article 5.

Instead, Ukraine will be able to trigger emergency consultations over future weapon shipments, troop training programmes and the reintroduction of Western sanctions if Russia mounts another attack on the country.

The UK, France and Germany included similar provisions in their security agreements with Kyiv.

Joe Biden has been working to get a £60 billion aid package through Congress - Evan Vucci/ap

It has taken months of negotiations to broker the pact between Washington and Kyiv because the Biden administration decided to focus on unlocking a $60 billion aid package that was stalled by pro-Trump Republicans in Congress.

The Ukrainians will welcome the deal, but president Volodymyr Zelensky has previously warned such agreements are no substitute for Nato membership.

Nato sources have told the Telegraph that the dozens of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) signed by G7 countries will be brought together under an umbrella agreement backed by the alliance to further reassure Kyiv of the West’s commitment to maintain support for the war effort.

“Hopefully the US will agree and then I think we will see some sort of presentation of these bilateral MoUs with a chapeau on it. But basically we’re waiting for the Americans, they’ll come up with a proposal,” a senior Nato official said.

It has been suggested that Nato could make its support for the security deals official to demonstrate to Kyiv that there is a “well-lit bridge” to membership of the military alliance.