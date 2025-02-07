US Treasury appoints Hood as acting comptroller of the currency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has appointed Rodney Hood to serve as the acting comptroller of the currency from February 10, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement on Friday.

The Treasury Department, separately, said Secretary Scott Bessent also intends to appoint Hood as a deputy comptroller and to designate him the first deputy comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

